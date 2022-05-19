Bow Before the Might of Black Adam with New McFarlane Figure

Yesterday, McFarlane Toys announced their new DC Direct line of DC Comics figures with new 7" Page Punchers. The Page Punchers line is a new line that includes a comic book with a cool action figure. This new set of figures gives us four new DC Multiverse figures as well as a never before seen Black Adam comic. Some teasers were revealed yesterday, but it looks like pre-orders are already here. Black Adam kicks off the line with a new mold and bulky-up design that will fit his design in this new and exclusive comic. This marks the second Black Adam figure we have seen come from McFarlane, with the first being part of the DC Comics Endless Winter wave.

This figure is loaded with detail and is more along the line of the classic Black Adam design fans are used to. He will include a dimply base as well as two lightning effects that attach to his hands. Unlike the 3.75" Page Punchers, no clamshell will be featured here and DC Comics fans will get a box design similar to the DC Multiverse BAF boxes. This wave of 7" figures with included comics could be the start of something new and the Black Adam Page Punchers with Exclusive Comic is precede at $24.99. He is set to release in August 2022, with pre-orders are live here stay tuned for more figures in the wave coming soon.

"Centuries ago, the same wizard that granted Billy Batson the powers of Shazam!, bestowed mystical powers upon a pure-of-heart youth in ancient Egypt. But when the boy tried to share his power to save his dying uncle, his uncle stole it and became the legendary Super-Villain known as Black Adam! Black Adam has the same magical abilities as his Super Hero nemesis, Shazam!, but Adam's powers come from the Egyptian gods. Shu grants him stamina; Heru, speed; Amon, strength; Zehuti, wisdom; Aton, power; and Mehen, courage. Black Adam can also fly and is virtually invincible."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Includes Black Adam comic book

Box Contents

Black Adam figure

2 Lightning effects

Trading card

Base

Comic