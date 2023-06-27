Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, mafex, medicom

Break the Bat with DC Comics Batman: Knightfall MAFEX Figures

Batman is back with a new MAFEX figure and it looks like Bane is tagging along and is ready to break the bat

Medicom is diving into the world of DC Comics once again with not one but two new MAFEX figures. Collectors are transported back to an iconic era of Gotham as they can relive the events of Batman: Knightfall. Batman is back and in his signature gray and blue batsuit that is packed with death. This new 6" tall Dark Knight will come with a nice set of swappable heads, a wired batarang, and a fabric cape. The fun doe snot need there as it is time to also break the Bat with Medicom's new DC Comics Bane MAFEX figure! A new villain has entered Gotham, and he is ready to put the Caped Crusader in his place. Coming in at 7.5" tall, Bane will feature an impressive sculpt with flexible Venom tubes and two swappable heads. His DC Comics designs are faithfully captured, and bringing both of these Batman: Knightfall MAFEX figures home will be a deadly combo. Pre-orders are live for both for a November 2024 release, with Bane at $119.99 and Batman here at $109.99.

Relive Batman: Knightfall with Medicom's MAFEX

"Break you! From Batman: Knightfall comes the criminal mastermind enhanced with Venom. With super strength, the villain stands approximately 7 1/2-inches tall. Bane comes with 2x interchangeable head parts, various wrist parts, and a poseable figure stand. The flexible tubes throughout the figure allow for seamless articulation. Add Bane to your Batman collection!"

"From Batman: Knightfall comes Knight Crusader Batman! Standing approximately 6 1/3-inches tall, this action figure showcases Batman's blue and gray suit design from the iconic Knightfall story arc. It comes with 3x interchangeable head parts, a wired Batarang, and a poseable stand for dynamic display options. With interchangeable parts, you can even alter the shape of the shoulder cover on the cape. Experience the ultimate fusion of exceptional articulation and impressive form with this new Batman MAFEX Action Figure!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!