Bring Balance to the Force with New Star Wars Gentle Giant Reveals

New monthly Gentle Giant Ltd. reveals are here, included three new Star Wars collectibles spanning across the galaxy

Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with some brand limited edition collectibles from a galaxy far, far away. New Star Wars statues have arrived, starting with a new piece from The Bad Batch with Clone Force 99 member Hunter. Hunter will come in at 3,000 pieces, will stand 6" tall, and will have swappable helmeted and unmasked head sculpts. The fun continues on the Millennium Falcon as Luke Skywalker's Training Session is faithfully brought to life from Star Wars: A New Hope. Luke will have swappable heads and lightsabers to show him off in training mode or not and will be limited to only 1000 pieces. Last but not least. Lando Calrissian has arrived from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with a new Jumbo Kenner-inspired figure featuring his Skiff Guard disguise. Lando will come in at 12" tall, features a resealable clamshell, and will come with a removable axe and vitro-axe. All three of these Star Wars collectibles are nicely crafted and will fit in any collection. Collectors can find pre-orders that are already live for Luke (here), Jumbo Lando (here), and Hunter (here).

STAR WARS BAD BATCH HUNTER 1/7 SCALE BUST

"Don't hunt for the Hunter! Pre-order this detailed 1/7 scale mini-bust of the Bad Batch's resident tracker and you'll be able to add him to your animated-style mini-bust shelf with ease. In scale to the previous release, Wrecker, this approximately 6-inch mini-bust features detailed sculpting and paint applications and is limited to only 3,000 pieces. It comes packaged with a limited-edition certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

STAR WARS MILESTONES A NEW HOPE LUCKE SKYWALKER TRAINING STATUE

"Use the Force, Luke! The young Skywalker takes his first swing at lightsaber training in this all-new 1/6 scale statue from Gentle Giant LTD! Capturing the famous scene aboard the Millennium Falcon, this statue features interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads, as well as interchangeable lightsaber blades, so he can deflect a shot from the training droid! Limited to only 1000 pieces, it comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box."

STAR WARS RETURN OF THE JEDI LANDO CALRISSIAN SKIFF GUARD JUMBO FIGURE

"Go big or go home! Gentle Giant LTD returns to the original 96 classic Kenner figures with Lando Calrissian in his Skiff Guard disguise! Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, this vintage style figure is based on the original 1983 release, with removable helmet and vibro-axe, and comes packaged on an oversized retro-style blister card, with a resealable clamshell."

