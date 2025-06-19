Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, superman

RSVLTS Goes Up, Up, and Away with New Superman Collection

It is up, up, and RSVLTS away as the hit clothing company reveals a new Superman collection is landing on a planet near you

Article Summary RSVLTS launches a bold Superman collection with KUNUFLEX button-downs, polos, jacket, and snapback.

Features designs inspired by classic DC Comics art, iconic Superman symbols, and vintage comic flair.

Collection includes golf accessories, Action Comics #1 towel, and sporty Metropolis Meteors apparel.

Pup, Pup, and Away! celebrates Krypto the Superdog, with styles available in sizes XS to 4XL at RSVLTS.com.

Truth, justice, and style have arrived as the newest RSVLTS button-down collection is here, and it's faster than a speeding bullet. Witness the arrival of their latest DC Comics collab with the Superman Collection, a heroic line of KUNUFLEX™ button-downs, All-Day Polos, a bomber jacket, and a matching snapback that pay tribute to the legacy of the Man of Steel. Whether you're a lifelong fan of the comics, a proud Metropolis resident, or just someone who knows a legendary cape when they see one, this drop is for you.

First up, we have classic comic art meets modern swagger with Ready for Action, Darkseid of BOOM! and Symbols of Hope. Each of these designs features some classic DC Comics Superman artwork and symbols that celebrate Kal-El in all his gravity-defying glory. If that was not enough, All-Day Polos To The rescue, It's Superman and Kal & Krypto are a more simplistic vision of the Man of Tomorrow's dream, and in comfy fashion. RSVLTS is also dropping some golfing accessories, such as headcovers, ball markers, and an Action Comics #1 golf towel. This is a line that faithfully captures vintage flair, heroic poses, and, of course, just the right touch of retro badassery for on the course and off.

If that was not enough, then RSVLTS has another surprise with the legendary Metropolis Meteors Baseball Club. This collection features an ultra-slick Meteors reversible bomber jacket that is worthy of Clark Kent himself, which also hides an alter-ego on the other side. On top of that, there is a matching Metropolis Meteors Crewneck T-Shirt and a Meteors TLB Hat to show your support for the city's biggest sport. As for the real MVP of the game, RSVLTS has called in Superman's loyal best friend: Krypto the Superdog with Pup, Pup, and Away! and the Krypto Crewneck T-Shirt! Play fetch on the field or off with these delightful designs that capture any Kryptonian's best friend in comfortable detail. Whether you're welcoming a new era of DC for the upcoming Superman film or just need a classic DC Comics fit, then this collection is for you. This entire collection makes a superhero landing right on RSVLTS.com right now in classic styles from sizes XS to 4XL!

