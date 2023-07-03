Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: blitzwing, hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Brings Back Transformers Legacy Evolution Blitzwing Figure

Hasbro is back with a brand new Transformers Legacy Evolution release as a popular Decepticon from the cartoon is back

Hasbro is back with another rerelease as a popular Transformers Legacy Evolutionfigure returns as they continue to celebrate 40 years of Transformers. Coming to life from the hit animated series from the 80s, Transformers, Blitzwing debuted back in April 2022 and now makes a comeback while being ready to take on any Autobot in his way. Blitzwing will be a little different than most Transformers figures, which is what made him popular to begin with, as he has two different converting modes. Collectors will be able to pick between Tank Mode, Jet Mode, or his robot mode for plenty of missions. As for accessories, Hasbro was sure to give him plenty with a sword, two blasters, and two missile launchers that could be used in tank and jet mode. The Autobots will never know what hit them, and Blitzwing is back on Pulse right here at $54.99, so get him if you missed him the first time.

Blitzwig is Back as Hasbro Announces Transformers Rerelease

"The battle is evolving with the Transformers Legacy Evolution Blitzwing action figure! Blitzwing terrorizes his opponents by switching between his three modes in battle, laughing all the while. Transformers toys are upgraded with Evo-Fusion technology! Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Legacy Evolution opens the portal to a whole new universe of More Than Meets the Eye, bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes figure, 5 accessories, and instructions.

CELEBRATE THE LEGACY: Legacy Evolution celebrates the last 40 years of Transformers history. The Blitzwing action figure is inspired by the Transformers animated series

2 EPIC MODES: This action figure converts from robot to jet mode in 32 steps and from robot to tank mode in 41 steps. Features a rotating turret in tank mode

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Blitzwing toy for 8 year old boys and girls comes with a sword, 2 blasters, and 2 articulated missile launcher accessories that attach to the figure in both modes

REVEAL TECH SPECS: Scan the code on each package to reveal character tech specs! Collect other Transformers figures to discover facts and abilities (each sold separately, subject to availability)

