Funko Announces New Wave of Toy Story Pixar Alien Remix Pops

Your favorite aliens are back as Funko announces another wave of Alien Remix Pops. They are continuing the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the beloved Pixar film Toy Story. The Pizza Planet Aliens continue their exploration of the Pixar world. Multiple animated Pixar films are covered in this wave with Monsters Inc., Cars, Wall-E, A Bug's Life, and The Incredibles. There are 13 Funko Pops in totals with one being a 2-pack and the other being a 10". Up first is Monsters Inc., with Randall, Rox, and Sulley who is also getting a 10" version too. For Wall-E, Wall-E and Eva are the newest Alien costume. Tow Mater is the only character from Cars in this wave and we would expect one or two more later on. Coming out of The Incredibles is both new and old costumes of Mrs. Incredible with her Incredibles 2 suit being an FYE Exclusive. Speaking of exclusives, the twin Pill Bugs Tuck and Roll from A Bug's Life will be getting a special Target Exclusive 2-pack. We will also be getting a Metallic Alien Zerg Funko Pop that will be only at Hot Topic. The last Funko Pop from the Alien Remix series is a Specialty Series Joy from Inside Out.

Each of these Funko Pop Alien Remix figures is packed with hilarious detail. These Toy Story Aliens are honoring some amazing Pixar characters from over the years and will be must-have for any Disney and Pixar fans. All of the common Alien Remix Funko Pops are already II for pre-order and can be found located here. The retailer exclusives will be a little harder to find with release dates coming later on. Do not miss out on some of the wave one Pops with characters from Up, Finding Nemo, and Toy Story.

"Coming soon: Funko Pop! Disney: Pixar Alien Remix Wave 2. Pre-order today."