Bring Home Black Panther: Wakanda Forever with These Collectibles

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has arrived, giving an honored legacy of what King T'Challa has left behind. This new story gave us plenty of tears, new characters, and even a brand new hero to take up the mantle of Black Panther. The movie has been pretty well-loved by fans, and it is the perfect film to kick off the winter holidays. As the gift-giving season is upon us, we have dedicated a new gift guide on what some of the best Wakanda Forever collectibles are this year. Our list is pretty simple, with Hasbro and Funko dominating the charts with the perfect and inexpensive items for any fan.

Wakanda Forever Funko Pop Vinyls (Variety)

The first item on our might list is the whole selection of Wakanda Forever Pop vinyl from Funko. Most of the film has been captured in Pop form, and for only $12, it is a gift you can not beat. Funko does a remarkable job of giving Marvel fans collectibles for many characters while others don't. Some of these include Queen Ramona, MK1 Ironheart, Shuri, and Namora. Even heavy hitters like Namor and the new Black Panther are on the list and can be acquired right in time for the holidays. All of these and more can be found right here as well as Pop apparel, Pop Rides, and even some nicely designed Pop Art pieces.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Marvel Legends Series

Hasbro's Marvel Legends team is one of the best teams around, and they dish out some of the best Marvel products around. Wakanda Forever was a truly incredible film that cherished the legacy of Chadwick Boseman and continued his story. New heroes and villains have arrived, and you can bring them home with Marvel Legends. A whole wave of Wakanda Forever figures has arrived, and even heroes like Nakia, Everett Ross, Ironheart, and Okoye are making the lineup. Heavy hitters like Black Panther and Namor are also in the line and are easily must-own figures for any fan of Wakanda Forever. Each figure is packed with detail, features impressive articulation, and will come with a Build-A-Figure piece to build Attuma. All of these figures come in at $24.99, besides Ironheart, who gets a deluxe $33.99 release. Most of these can be found in stores as well as online right here and will be in hand way before Christmas.

Marvel Legends Wakanda Forever Comic Book Series

While the new live-action Black Panther film is sweeping the nation with Wakanda Forever, you can't forget its origin. The Black Panther is a powerful member of Marvel Comics, and Hasbro captures that with their latest wave. Not all live-action depictions make up the Attune BAF Marvel Legends wave, as the King of Wakanda, and the Hatut Zeraze are also on that list. These figures deserve their own spot on this list as they are perfect for comic book fans as well as fans of the film. Whether you want the king of deadly elite Wakanda soldiers in a white panther suit, then these figures are for you. They are both priced at $24.99 and can be found in-store and online with the Black Panther here and the Hatut Zeraze here.