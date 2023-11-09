Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Ravensburger, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, zootopia

Bring the Hustle to Disney Lorcana Chapter 2: Exclusive 2-Card Reveal!

We are getting ready for the arrival fo Disney Lorcana Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn and Bleeding Cool has two exclusive card reveals

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Chapter Two: Rise of the Floodborn hits local shops on Nov 17.

Exclusive card reveals: Nick Wilde and Pawpsicle from Zootopia for Sapphire decks.

Nick's card allows for clever plays by reclaiming Pawpsicle cards from discard.

More Zootopia-themed surprises are teased for the upcoming Rise of the Floodborn like Judy Hopps.

Get ready for a wild adventure as we are getting ready for the launch of Chapter Two of Ravensburger's hit Trading Card Game, Disney Lorcana. Rise of the Floodborn is set to arrive on November 17 at Local Card Shops, with a wider General Public release through retail stores starting December 1. We are thrilled to be working right with Ravensburger to exclusively unveil not one but two dazzling cards from Chapter Two and from the hit animated film Zootopia. It is all about the hustle, sweetheart, as that sly fox Nick Wilde has arrived and is bringing his Pawpsicle scheme with him!

Sly as a fox, Nick Wilde is joining the hit Disney Lorcana game with his quick wit and cunning moves. This card goes hand in hand with the Pawpsicle item card, allowing for a swift con to get the upper hand on the field. This card release easily brings the charm and charisma of Zootopia's beloved con artist right to your Sapphire deck. Nick Wilde will allow you to keep the hustle alive by returning the Pawpsicle card from your discard pile and back into your hand. Collectors then get to cool down the competition with the Pawpsicle item card, which features the icy treat that can allow you to draw a card or banish the item and remove 2 damage from a chosen character.

Zootopia, released back in 2016, takes you on a journey to the bustling city where predator and prey coexist in harmony, but not without its challenges. The film follows Judy Hopps, a bunny with big dreams of becoming a police officer, and Nick Wilde, a sly fox with a penchant for mischief. A few Zootopia cards will also be arriving in Chapter Two with Judy Hopps and Chief Bogo, who already have had their announcements. More Zootopia surprises might be in store for Rise of the Floodborn, so stay tuned here for more reveals as they come. Be sure to be on the lookout for the Chapter One restock (read about here), and get ready for a festive release of Disney Lorcana throughout 2023! "You can't touch me, Carrots."

