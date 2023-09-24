Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, Beast Kingdom, bugs bunny

Bugs Bunny Batman Takes on the Night with Beast Kingdom's DAH

A new Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure has arrived in Gotham as Beast Kingdom debuts their newest Batman figure

Prepare for an epic crossover like no other! To celebrate the momentous Warner Bros. 100th Anniversary, Beast Kingdom has revealed the arrival of their latest Dynamic 8ction Heroes figure featuring none other than Bugs Bunny himself, donning the iconic cape and cowl of The Dark Knight. Two universes collide with Looney Tunes and Batman, with this impressive new figure that stands at 6.69" tall and features a real fabric cape. A classic Batman costume is featured here with its blue, gray, and yellow colors, with Bugs also coming with two extra pairs of hands. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of Warner Bros. history and celebrate 100 years of entertainment with Bugs Bunny as Batman like never before. Fans can bring home this Caped Rabbit for $69.99 right here with a May 2023 release.

DAH-060B 100th Anniversary of WB100 Bugs Bunny Batman

"The famous Warner Bros. company has brought to the screen some of the most celebrated heroes in pop culture history. From superheroes to cartoon characters and more, there isn't a genre that hasn't been touched and immortalized. So, in an alternate universe, where bunnies and dark, caped crusaders collide, collectors can now experience a crime-fighter unlike any other! One with an appetite for carrots!"

"One of Warner Bros.' most iconic characters, Bugs Bunny, has been transformed into one of DC's most popular superheroes, Batman. Leading the charge to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros., Beast Kingdom's "Entertainment Experience Brand" unleashes "Bugs Bunny, Batman": a dark, yet cute crime-fighter. Bugs Bunny is seen wearing the iconic Batman costume, composed of the four classic colors of blue, gray, black, and yellow, including the classic belt and Batman logo. With a stylish cloak made of real fabric, Bugs Bunny also has an updated suit with protected ear gear. Join our favorite WB bunny as he fights crime for the first time in Gotham and brings justice with a swing of his tasty carrot!"

DAH-060B 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios Bugs Bunny Batman version

Included accessories:

Bugs Bunny in action figure form. Includes around 16 points of articulation

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands(Fist, open, relaxed)

Cape made of real fabric

100th anniversary of Warner Bros. Studios limited edition_ Bugs Bunny as The Batman

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!