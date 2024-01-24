Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Deploys Clone Commander Rex with New Star Wars TVC Release

Bring home new collectibles from a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro debuts a new set of Star Wars figures arriving this year

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Vintage Collection figure: Clone Commander Rex from The Bad Batch.

Rex figure comes with dual pistols and a removable helmet, priced at $16.99.

Star Wars fans can preorder the collectible now, with a release set for Summer 2024.

Commander Rex character inspired by appearances in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH series.

The Bad Batch Season 3 is arriving next month, giving Star Wars fans One Final Fight with the Clone Force 99. One of the best parts about the hits Disney+ animated series has been witnessing the aftermath after Revenge of the Sith and the Clone Troopers. It is always a treat to see other famous clones stop like Cody, Captain Grey, and, of course, Rex. Hasbro has just revealed that a brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure of Commander Rex is on the way. Coming from the Bracca Mission, Rex is featured on the brand new Clone Trooper body and will come with dual pistols. Hasbro was sure to include a removable helmet with his as well well, with is a must for any Clone Trooper release. Commander Rex is a must have figure for any The Bad Batch and The Clone Wars fan and is price dat $16.99. Star Wars fan can expect him to arrive in Summer 2024 and pre-orders are set to go live today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

Commander Rex Continues to Fight in Star Wars: The Bad Batch

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE COMMANDER REX (BRACCA MISSION) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024). Presumed dead at the dawn of the Empire, Rex operates in the shadows – helping any clone brothers who remain separate from the Imperial ranks. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CLONE COMMANDER REX (BRACCA MISSION) figure inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including 2 blasters and a removable helmet. Available for pre-order 1/24 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, BigBadToyStore, Entertainment Earth and other major retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!