Indiana Jones Goes Deluxe with New Temple of Doom 1/6 Figure

A new year has arrived and Hot Toys is starting things off with a band as they debut new 1/6 scale figures including Indiana Jones

Hot Toys is not done with Indiana Jones, as they have also revealed a Temple of Doom Deluxe Version release. This figure helps capture the darkest and most myth-driven chapter of Indy's legacy, as collectors return to 1935. The Temple of Doom pushed Indiana Jones beyond his treasure-hunting adventures from Raiders of the Lost Ark and into a mission of survival. Driven by the legendary Sankara Stones, these sacred relics are symbols of hope and prosperity when respected, or corrupted power when misused. This deluxe release focused on these mystical artifacts, featuring a themed diorama base that showcases the stones or the fallen rope bridge.

As for Indiana Jones himself, he is packed with an impressive sculpt, with a seamless silicone body and a newly developed head sculpt. As for accessories, he will come equipped with a spear, a revolver, and a whip and holster made of genuine leather. Hot Toys has also included a machete, swappable hands, a removable fabric shirt, and the Sankara Stones in both dormant and activated designs. Bring the haunted ritual scenes or the peril of the film to life with this remarkable Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom 1/6 scale figure. Pre-orders are now live on Sideshow Collectibles for the Deluxe Version, priced at $360, with a June 2027 release date.

Hot Toys – Indiana Jones And The Temple of Doom (Deluxe Version)

"In "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," Indiana Jones, portrayed by Harrison Ford, is a fearless archaeologist and adventurer. Set in 1935, he is called upon by desperate villagers to retrieve a sacred stone stolen by a secret cult. His journey becomes perilous as he seeks to rescue children enslaved by this sinister group. With his trademark charm and resourcefulness, Indy confronts chilling challenges and exhilarating adventures."

"Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to present the 1/6th scale Indiana Jones Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version). The figure features a newly developed head sculpt, complete with a fedora hat and separate rolling eyeballs, adorned with detailed wounds and bruises for a battle-damaged appearance. The upper body and arms are crafted from silicone for a seamless design that beautifully recreates Indy's lean and muscular physique."

