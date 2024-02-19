Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, winnie the pooh

Beast Kingdom Reveals New Winnie the Pooh Forest Series Set

Beast Kingdom gets creative once again with a new adorable statue featuring another iconic Disney franchise like Pooh

Article Summary Beast Kingdom releases enchanting Forest Series Set featuring Winnie the Pooh and friends.

Collect six Mini Egg Attack figures to construct a 2-foot-tall centerpiece tree.

Available for pre-order at $79.99, with an anticipated release in August 2024.

Authentic Disney warmth by collecting all characters exclusively from Beast Kingdom.

Prepare to embark on a whimsical journey into the Hundred Acre Wood with Winnie the Pooh as Beast Kingdom unveils an enchanting Forest Series Set. This fun collection of connecting statues brings these beloved storybook characters to life in adorable detail! The Hundred Acre Woods awaits with six nicely crafted Mini Egg Attack figures with Winnie the Pooh swinging, a stuck Eeyore, a sacred Piglet, a bouncing Togger, and another hunny driven Pooh bear. A separate Roo figure is also included, which is loose and can be placed anywhere.

This is a unique set of statues that, when assembled together, will build a magnificent roughly 2-foot-tall tree that will serve as the centerpiece for any Disney and Winnie the Pooh collector. Each piece is packed with detail and captures some fun and silly moments that these critters usually get themselves into. Collectors will be able to bring him this fun Winnie the Pooh collection for $79.99 with an August 2024 release date. Pre-orders are already live right on the Beast Kingdom Shop. Don't forget the Hunny.

MEA-075 Winnie the Pooh Forest Series Set (6PCS)

"The most joyous time in life is spending quality time with friends, and we can certainly say that in the world of Disney, Winnie The Pooh has a great collection of strong friends to get him through any day without honey! Beast Kingdom's classic 3-inch Mini Egg Attack series brings together the main characters from 'Winnie the Pooh Adventures', found under a big tree. Collect each figurine and attach the tree trunks to create one large tree! Join the fun cast with Tigger, who loves to bounce; Piglet, who desperately clings to a balloon in fear and Eeyore, being carried away by a balloon and the cheerful Roo!"

"This series also introduces two versions of Winnie the Pooh: Pooh eating honey and Pooh enjoying a swing. There are six characters in total, each with a large tree trunk. The more you collect, the more robust the tree becomes, so make sure to grab them all. Build your very own Winnie the Pooh and Friends scene, and take home a little Disney warmth only from an official Beast Kingdom outlet today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!