Ravensburger Reveals New Disney Lorcana Fabled Promo & Prize Cards

The magical world of Disney continues to come to tables as Ravensburger unveils new information of on the future of Lorcana

Article Summary Disney Lorcana Fabled expansion launches August 2025 with exciting promo cards and booster box rewards.

Prerelease event participants earn The Queen – Conceited Ruler extended art promo, plus Alice exclusive.

Weekly Organized Play features new Fabled promos and collectible pins of Aurora, Lilo, and Hunny Wizard Pooh.

Set Championships offer Maleficent alternate art promos, Enchanted foil prizes, and champion playmat rewards.

Get ready, Illumineers—Disney Lorcana's Fabled expansion (Set 9) is bringing magic, competition, and incredible promo cards to your local game store starting this August! The fun begins with Fabled Prerelease events launching August 29, 2025. Every participant receives an extended art promo card of The Queen – Conceited Ruler, showcasing her sinister majesty in sleek new artwork. Even better—if you purchase a full booster box of Fabled during the event, you'll also get an exclusive extended art version of Alice – Accidentally Adrift, as fans go down the rabbit hole with new dreamy visuals.

The fun does not end there as weekly Organized Play events continue at Local Card Shop with plenty of new prizes. This will include Fabled promos for Cursed Merfolk – Ursula's Handiwork, Strength of a Raging Fire, and Sisu – Daring Visitor. There are also three new pins featuring Aurora, Lilo, and the infamous Hunny Wizard Pooh, who will all be a treat for your Disney Lorcana collection. To end things with a bang, there will be Set Championship events, happening across two weekends for Fabled from October 4–5 and October 25–26. Just for entering, players receive a standard alternate art version of Maleficent – Monstrous Dragon.

Make the Top 8? You'll earn an Enchanted full-art foil version of the same card that is absolutely stunning and Disney Lorcana Challenge ready! And for those who emerge victorious, there is a limited-edition Maleficent-themed playmat that crowns the champion. These new promos aren't just pretty, they're highly collectible and a celebration of Lorcana's growing competitive scene. Whether you're in it for the cards, the glory, or the sheer joy of casting Disney spells with friends, this Fabled promo lineup delivers. Be sure to check out Fabled hitting Local Card shops on August 30, featuring dazzling new art, new rarities, and 18 brand new Enchanteds to try and get your hands on.

