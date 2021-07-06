Build a Skeleton Army With Boss Fight Studio Newest Figure Kits

Army building has been very popular inside the collecting community, and Boss Fight Studio wants to help collectors with their quest. The toy studio has revealed that their Skeleton Blank figures are back and ready for action. The 1:18 figures feature 20 points of articulation and come with two clothing pieces and a swappable set of hands. Boss Fight Studio has also teamed up with Big Bad Toy Store two release two special variant colors of the Skeleton blank with Blood Red and Menacing Mist. The fun does not end there either as Boss Fight also reveals their new Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. Character Builder Skeleton Kits.

The Character Builder Skeleton Kit will come in three colors, with Red and Grey going exclusively to Big Bad Toy Store. The kits will include bone wings, four head sculpts, a scythe, sword, three pairs of boots, and a set of claw hands. These upgrade kits will add new ranks to your Skeleton army and will be perfect for any supernatural collection. Each of the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. figures is priced at $17.99, and the Characters Kits coming in at $15.99 each. Pre-orders for all of these Boss Fight skeletons are already live and can be found located here.

"Our New and Improved Skeleton blanks are Skelly-FUN! We've updated our customer favorite skeleton blanks to include more accessories – including new clothing options, hands, and a figure stand! These blanks also come in boxes to better match our figure blanks. Build your skeleton armies, create piles of bones in your dioramas, or just enjoy the functioning figures with more than 20 points of articulation! This 1:18 scale figure is part of the Vitruvian H.A.C.K.S. collection, and parts are swappable between figures. Don't forget to check out the matching Skeleton Character Builder Kit pre-order!!"

*These figures are adult collectibles for Ages 12 and up. Contain functional sharp points & small parts.

"Use the amazing H.A.C.K.S. system to mix, match and make your own! Combine your blank or carded figures with these Character Builder Kits to create your own army of knights, dark knights, orcs, and much more! Includes boxed accessories for 4" Action Figures, in all new colors!!

Please use the drop-down menu to choose the color and set you'd like."

*These items are adult collectibles for Ages 15 and up. Contain functional sharp points & small parts.