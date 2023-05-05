LEGO Builds Harry Potter Diagon Alley: Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes The magic of Harry Potter continues to come to life in brick form as LEGO returns to Diagon Alley for Weasleys’ Wizard Wheezes

It is time to revisit the Wizarding World of Harry Potter as LEGO unveiled their latest set. Coming to life from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, the Diagon Alley: Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes set has arrived. Coming in at 834 pieces, this shop stands 8.5" high, 6.5" wide, 6" deep and is filled with magical pranks and jokes. Seven minifigures are included with Ginny Weasley, Ron Weasley, Fred Weasley, George Weasley, Romilda Vane, Lavender Brown, and an Owl Post Worker. Plenty of magic candy is stocking the shelves with Fever Fudge, Fainting Fancies, love potions, and much more. Build up your Dragon Alley Harry Potter collection with LEGO for $89.99. Pre-orders are live right here with a June 1, 2023 release.

Magic and Laughter Arrive at LEGO with Wizard Wheezes

"Set the scene for hours of magical playtime fun with this colorful LEGO® Harry Potter™ Diagon Alley™: Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes™ toy building set (76422) for ages 8 and up. It features connectible, brick-built models of the Weasley family's joke shop and the Owl Post, which have instantly recognizable exterior details and can be turned around for easy access to interiors that are packed with play-inspiring accessories."

"The joke shop includes Puking Pastilles, Peruvian Instant Darkness Powder, Nosebleed Nougat and other decorated buildable boxes, while the Owl Post features a mail-drop function. The set includes 7 LEGO minifigures and an owl figure, plus Pygmy Puff, Fanged Frisbee and letter accessory elements, for kids to reenact movie scenes and play out their own spellbinding stories."