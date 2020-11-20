Batman Death Metal Batcycle Pre-Orders Arrive From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys continues to expand its DC Multiverse figure line with exact representations from DC Comics. Since the figure line has been released one comic book story arc has stood out more than the rest with Batman Dark Nights: Metal. This twisted tale gives Batman some dark makeovers that have all received the action figure treatment. Now the Dark Nights story continues with Dark Nights: Death Metal. The first issues showed off Batman with a grim reaper styled outfit, and he was riding a new batcycle. This ride has a detailed bat skeleton design that is truly something that is heavy metal. McFarlane Toys already announced that they would be bringing this bike to life, and now it has finally gone live. The Death Metal batcycle Will be priced at only $24.99 and will come in a box similar to the Batman Bat-Raptor. The bike is scaled perfectly to fit all of your 7 inch McFarlane Toys action figures and has rotating tires.

The bike is set to be a companion piece to Grim Reaper Batman, which is such a late release around the same time. The cycle is set to ship out in January, and pre-orders are going in and out on Amazon located here. Action figures don't really get vehicles like they used to anymore, so it is nice that McFarlane Toys continues to keep that trend alive. Grim Reaper Batman has yet to go up for pre-order yet so stay tuned for when they do. What Batman vehicles do you want to see McFarlane Toys come out with next?

"Following the universe-shattering events of Dark Nights: Metal, the Earth is enveloped by the Dark Multiverse and has transformed into a hellish landscape twisted beyond recognition. Commanding an army of the undead, Batman rides a Batcycle made from the bones of a Joker dragon in his war against The Batman Who Laughs and his omnipotent goddess, Perpetua."

Death Metal Batcycle is based on the bike Batman rides in Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (Comic 2020)

Designed with moving wheels and rotating handlebars. Figure not included.

The cycle is scaled to fit all Mcfarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7″ Action Figures

Includes collectible art card with Batman: Dark Nights: Death Metal #1 (Comic 2020) artwork on the front, and character biography on the back

Measures 10.50″ Long x 4″ Wide x 4.75″ High

Showcased in DC themed window box packaging