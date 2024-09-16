Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Build the Streets of Mos Eisley with Hasbro's New Star Wars Playset

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro once again as they unveil their next set of upcoming intergalactic Star Wars collectibles

Article Summary Explore Hasbro's new 3.75" scale Streets of Mos Eisley playset inspired by Star Wars: A New Hope.

Includes a Vintage Collection Jawa figure with card back, soft goods cloak, and an array of weapons.

Detailed Tatooine architecture and 11 accessories bring the famous spaceport to life for collectors.

Pre-orders are live at Fan Channel sites for $59.99, with an expected release date in Spring 2025.

It was not long ago that the Star Wars Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab ended, with all but one tier being unlocked. The crowdfunding campaign brought the infamous space bar to life in great detail, making it a worthy addition to any Original Trilogy collection. It now looks like Hasbro wants collectors to expand their display to the streets with their new Streets of Mos Eisley play set. This 3.75" scale play set brings some of the sandy architecture of Tatooine to life, along with some environmental accessories. On top of that, each of these play sets comes with their very own The Vintage Collection Jawa figure. All of your Uttini dreams come to life as each Jawa comes with its own card back figure and well has a soft good cloak and a variety of weapons. The more Streets of Mos Eisley playlets you get, the more the Jawa army can grow for $59.99. Pre-orders are already live on Fan Channel sites with a Spring 2025 release date.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Streets of Mos Eisley

"Tatooine's lawless port was a hive of scum and villainy for rogues, smugglers, and fugitives of all species. Based on the classic film STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale playset with Jawa (Mos Eisley) figure comes with a total of 11 accessories for dynamic display, and makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love."

Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, this figure features Kenner branding and package design with a unique VC number for collectability. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION (each sold separately, subject to availability).

