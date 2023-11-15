Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super 7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Build Up Shredder's Army with Super7's New TMNT Foot Soldier Figure

Get ready for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 11 as Super7 finally drops pre-orders for the new wave of shell-shocking figures

Article Summary Super7 releases Battle Damaged Foot Soldier in TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 11.

New Foot Soldier figure includes 3 heads and a variety of weapons.

Available for pre-order now, the figure is set to release in August 2024.

Exclusive Super Pack offered with full Wave 11 collection purchase.

The power of Shredder is growing as Super7 debuts their newest wave of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates figures. It is time to put those pesky turtles in their place with the new Battle Damaged Foot Soldier Ultimates figure. This deadly minion is packed with detail that will include not one but three different heads with standard, battle-damaged and robot sculpts. Super7 also included a variety of weapons that take down the TMNT, including a rifle, pistol, knife, katana, broken katana, and some throwing stars. You can never go wrong with more soldiers for Shredder's army, and these bad boys are perfect for adding some variety to the standard and glowing variants already out there. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Ultimates Wave 11 Battle Damaged Foot Soldier is set for an August 2024 release. Pre-orders are live right here for $55, and if you snag up the whole wave for Super7, an exclusive Super Pack will be included.

TMNT ULTIMATES! Wave 11 Foot Soldier (Battle Damaged)

"Life fighting for the Shredder and the Foot Clan sure ain't easy, as is apparent by the state of this poor Foot Soldier! The highly articulated, 7" scale Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Battle Damaged Foot Soldier features intricate sculpt and premium paint detail, an array of interchangeable heads and hands, and an assortment of accessories including throwing stars, a pair of katana (one broken), a rifle, and more. The battle against crime takes unexpected twists and turns, but your collection will be ready for any new developments when you add the made-to-order Battle Damaged Foot Soldier ULTIMATES!"

Exclusive Super Pack

"Assemble the complete Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 11 collection and receive an exclusive Super Pack with an assortment of weapons specific to these characters! Available only with the purchase of the full wave of Super7 ULTIMATES! Figures from Super7.com."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!