Build Your Very Own Space Base as LEGO City Reaches the Stars

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including some new LEGO City sets from burger trucks to space travel

Space awaits as LEGO is blasting off with a new set of intergalactic LEGO City sets. That is right, it is time to make your own LEGO City on the moon or in space with a new sets of sets that are ready for some space exploration. Coming in at 1,422 pieces, the Space Base and Rocket Launchpad has landed which features a control room with a 360° space crane tower. Exploration of this new frontier awaits and this LEGO City comes with a spaceship, a launchpad, and a construction vehicle. Space builders will also be able to harvest crystal from the newfound planet abut be weary of aliens. Six astronauts are featured in the Space Base and Rocket Launchpad and will be a necessary set for any LEGO Space explorer. Master Builders will be able to blast off in January 2024 for $134.99 and be on the lookout or more space sets.

LEGO City Space Base and Rocket Launchpad

"The 8+ LEGO® City Space Base and Rocket Launchpad (60434) space exploration toy is packed with features for out-of-this-world adventures. There's a control room and 360° space crane tower above the main sector, which opens for access to an equipment carousel, science lab and refreshment area. The set also includes a spaceship, launchpad, construction vehicle and a planet scene with toy energy crystals and vegetation, plus 6 space crew minifigures and 1 robot and 2 alien figures for imaginative role play."

"LEGO City space sets come with realistic vehicles, detailed structures and inspiring characters for imaginative play without limits. The rocket ship in this set includes the special space air-lock element for connection to other compatible space-themed LEGO playsets (sold separately) for even bigger adventures!"

Space exploration toy – The LEGO® City Space Base and Rocket Launchpad playset for ages 8+ is packed with features for limitless space-themed play

What's in this LEGO® City space set? – Everything kids need to build a toy space base with a 360°tower crane, spaceship, launchpad, truck, planet setting, 6 minifigures, a robot and 2 alien figures

Fun for fans of spaceships and imaginative play – Kids can operate the 360° tower crane and open the base to access an equipment carousel, detailed science lab and recreation area

Connect to other LEGO® playsets (sold separately) – The rocket ship in this set features the space air-lock system for connection to other compatiblespace-themed sets

Limitless play – LEGO® City space playsets come with realistic vehicles, detailed structures and inspiring characters that merge fantasy and reality for imaginative play without limits

Dimensions – The space base, including thecrane in this 1,422-piece set measures over 13 in. (33 cm) high, 7.5 in. (19 cm) wide and 11.5 in. (29 cm) deep

