Bumblebee Roll Outs with New Transformers One Studio Series Figure

Get ready to transform your collection with Hasbro as they unveiled some brand new Transformers Legacy United Deluxe collectibles

Witness the origins of some of your favorite Autobots and Deceptions with a brand new animated film, Transformers One. This new story will take new and old fans all the way back to a time before war and Cybertron flourished. An era before there were Autobots and Deceptions just two best friends, Orion Pax and D-16. Starting out as miners, these bots would also go along to meet B-127, also known as Bumblebee, who would soon be one of the world's most iconic Autobots. Hasbro is now bringing Bee back with a new Studio Series Deluxe Class figure inspired by his appearance in Transformers One. Standing 4.5 inches tall, Bee will convert into a Cybertronian car in just 18 steps. He will also come with a nice variety of accessories, including two Energon knives, two forearm blasters, and a single blaster. These slick new designs will surely be a fun new addition to any fan's collection, and pre-orders are already live for $24.99 right on Hasbro Pulse with a May 2025 release.

Studio Series Deluxe Class Transformers One Bumblebee

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee (B-127) action figure, inspired by the Transformers One movie! Studio Series toys are collectible action figures that feature movie-inspired details and accessories. Convert the Studio Series Transformers action figure from robot to Cybertronian car mode in 18 steps. Look for more Transformers Studio Series collectible figures to build a build a movie-inspired collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)!"

TRANSFORMERS ONE BUMBLEBEE (B-127): This Studio Series Bumblebee (B-127) action figure is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: Transformers figure comes with 2 Energon knives, 2 forearm blasters, and 1 blaster accessory. The forearm blasters and knives can attach to each other to create "knife hands" on Bumblebee

