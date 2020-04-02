"Call of Duty" Specialist Ruin Gets Figure from Good Smile Company

The Call of Duty franchise continues to constantly drop new content. Once the new game hits, the old one seems to vanish off of the radar. Good Smile Company is bringing back the Black Ops 4 with a new figma figure based on the Specialist Ruin. He is highly detailed and comes with a nice set of accessories. The detail on his outfit alone deserves an applause itself, with the small touches to the vest, punches, and all the shading behind it. He comes with not one but two interchangeable faces sculpt with a standard and angry. You can equip him with a comet axe, Grab Slam tool, Grappling gun, and a submachine gun.

The Call of Duty Specialist Ruin figma from Good Smile Company is priced at roughly $90. He is set to re-enter the battlefield release between December 2020 and January 2021 and pre-orders are live and you can find him located here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Ruin Figma

High Mobility Specialist Ready for Action!

From the popular game "CALL OF DUTY®: BLACK OPS 4" comes a figma of the Specialist Ruin.

– Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can act out a variety of different scenes.

– A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability.

– Expressions include a calm and cool glaring face and a shouting face perfect for combat scenes.

– Optional parts include a Submachine Gun, Combat Axe and his signature Grav Slam and Grapple Gun.

– An articulated figma stand is included, which allows various poses to be taken.

Product Details

– Product Name: figma Ruin

– Series: CALL OF DUTY®: BLACK OPS 4

– Manufacturer: Max Factory

– Price¥9,500 (Before Tax)

– Release Date2020/12

– Specifications: Painted ABS&PVC non-scale articulated figure with stand included.

– Approximately 160mm in height.

– Sculptor: POLY-TOYS

– Cooperation: Masaki Apsy