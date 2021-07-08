Captain America Receives Exclusive Marvel Loungefly Backpack

Comic Con @ Home is not far away, and many companies out there are revealing their special SDCC exclusives for the event. Entertainment Earth is joining in on this event with some very fun and awesome SDCC exclusives with pins and Pop Vinyls. One of their newest reveals was the Marvel Comics Captain America Loungefly backpack and pin set. The limited edition backpack brings the classic Captain America costume to life and turning it into backpack form with bright reds, whites, and blue colors, The main part of the bag shows off that legendary blue scale design with one of its stars front and center on this 18" tall bag.

There are two main pockets with the main storage areas as well as a smaller one in the front. The Captain America colors are shown throughout the design of the backpack, even on the adjustable straps. Loungefly has also included a Captain America Shield pin that will also show off your love for this legendary Avenger. The Entertainment Earth Exclusive Captain America Cosplay Backpack with Pin Set is priced at $49.99. the bag is set to ship out in July, and pre-orders are already live and located right here. Be sure to check out all of the other Comic Con @ Home collectibles also reveals from Entertainment Earth right here.

"Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Show off your Marvel fandom with the Captain America Cosplay Backpack with Pin Set – Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Made of faux leather, it measures about 18-inches tall x 12-inches wide x 5 1/2-inches deep and features top zipper closure, a front zippered pocket, adjustable straps, and printed details. Plus, it includes a cool 1 1/2-inch tall enamel pin! Quantities are limited, so order yours now so you don't miss out! Ages 15 and up."

Cap has your back!

Exclusive Captain America Cosplay Backpack with Pin Set!

Vibrant artwork features classic Captain America colors and star.

Includes zipper closure, top and front; adjustable straps; and an enamel pin!