Captain Marvel Embraces the Endgame With New Marvel MAFEX Figure

Medicom continues to expand their Avengers: Endgame collection as they reveal another powerful fighter from the final battle. Captain Marvel is coming in hot as she changes the tide of battle against Thanos army by taking down his ship. Standing just under 6", this cosmic powered badass returns with her newest figure based on her kickass Avengers: Endgame design. She will come with two different head sculpts with combat and a standard facial expression. She will also come with a nice set of cosmic effects that will make her show off her mighty power in the Endgame.

Captain Marvel is easily one of my favorite characters in Marvel Comics, so it was slightly sad to see her emotionless performance on screen. However, it was pretty amazing to see her in this new costume in Endgame showing off the badass costume. MAFEX has really brought this version of Cap to life, and she will be a worthy addition to any MCU collection. The Avengers: Endgame Captain Marvel MAFEX Figure from Medicom is priced at $99.99. She is set to join the Avengers in their fight in April 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Be sure to check out some of the other Avenger's MAFEX figures like Iron Man, Captain America, and even Bro Thor with his double hammers.

"Captain Marvel joins the MAFEX line based on her appearance in the blockbuster film Avengers: Endgame. Captain Marvel stands about 6 inches tall and features a ton of articulation for maximum posing options. She also includes 2 interchangeable head sculpts, interchangeable hands, and 12 effect pieces allowing you to recreate scenes from the movie!"

Product Features

5.91 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

From Avengers: Endgame

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Captain Marvel figure

2 Interchangeable head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

12 Effect pieces