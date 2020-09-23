Captain Marvel From Endgame Arrives With New Iron Studios Minico

Captain Marvel has arrived and is ready to take on Thanos army with the newest statue from Iron Studios. Coming out of their Minico statue series, Carol Danvers returns to Avengers: Endgame with a new collectible. She stands 7" tall and is shown with her new haircut and costume as seen in the film. The statue has her posed in a dynamic stance as she is levitating and summoning some cosmic energy to her fist to attack. The colors and detail on this statue are very well done and any cosmic fan will want her in their growing Minico collection.

I love the modification they did to Captain Marvel's costume in Endgame. While it is not exact to the comic book, they shortened her hair and gave her that amazing new costume designs that really popped. Any fan of Captain Marvel can appreciate this statue and it will be a great piece for any collection. The Captain Marvel Avengers: Endgame Minico Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $29.99. She is expected to assist the Avengers in December 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. If you're are a Marvel or Avengers: Endgame fan then makes sure you check out other Endgame Minico statues also coming soon like Captain America, Thor, and even Pepper Potts as Rescue.

"The "Captain Marvel – Avengers: Endgame – Minico – Iron Studios" statue features the cosmic heroine in the stylized Toy Art version by Iron Studios, played in theaters by actress Brie Larson since her 2019 solo film, released to add yet another powerful female figure in the collection."

"Carol Danvers, an official US Air Force pilot, was pronounced dead in the late 1980s after her plane crashed. Danvers absorbed the energy from the explosion, gaining superpowers, but was rescued by Yon-Rogg, an agent of the Kree alien race and in the process she lost her memories. Called only Vers, on the planet Hala, capital of the Kree Empire located in a distant galaxy, she was trained as a warrior and became part of Starforce, a paramilitary force. Back on Earth, she regained her memory and develops her full powers, discovering that she was in the middle of a galactic conflict between two alien worlds. With superhuman strength, the ability to fly and projection and energy absorption, she began her heroic career named Captain Marvel. In Avengers: Endgame, after rescuing Tony Stark from space, Carol teams up with Earth heroes to fight Thanos."

Features:

Creation: Iron Studios

Made in plastic (PVC)

Hand painted

Includes base display

Product dimensions: 7 in (H) x 2.7 in (W) x 3.5 in (L)

Product Weight: 0.3 lbs

Released US: Fourth quarter of 2020