Carve Up Your Horror Collection with 1/6 John Carver from Thanksgiving

Get ready for a true thankskilling as John Carver is back from the hit horror film Thanksgiving thanks to Sideshow Collectibles

Article Summary John Carver from Eli Roth's Thanksgiving slasher gets a killer 1/6 scale collectible by Sideshow.

Fully articulated figure features accurate pilgrim mask, black jumpsuit, and signature look.

Loaded with horror accessories: seven hands, masks, apron, weapons, and a goblet of blood.

Available now for pre-order at $265, with payment plans and release set for February 2026.

John Carver is the masked killer from Eli Roth's 2023 slasher Thanksgiving, which finally gives horror fans a twisted slasher for the holiday. Carver was once a town resident, but after a tragic Black Friday mass riot, his family was destroyed, and now he wants revenge. Donning a pilgrim mask and black jumpsuit, it is time for a Thanksgiving-themed killing spree, targeting survivors of the riot. It is now time to carve up the bird, as Sideshow Collectibles has crafted up a 1/6 scale John Carver figure. Add some festive fun to your growing horror collection with this slasher who comes featured in his signature fabric jumpsuit and pilgrim mask.

As for accessories, Sideshow was sure to serve up some fun with seven swappable hands, a second melted pilgrim mask, a turkey apron, and a deadly goblet of blood. For weapons, John Carver is ready for some fun with an axe, pitchfork, carving knife, meat tenderizer, and a tranquilizer gun. Your Thanksgiving is about to be pure bloody fun with this new 1/6 scale release that Sideshow Collectibles has priced at $265. Pre-orders are already live online with a payment plan being offered and a February 2026 release.

Sideshow Collectibles – 1/6 John Carver from Thanksgiving

"We hope you brought your appetite — Sideshow presents the John Carver Sixth Scale Figure. This killer horror collectible pays tribute to the main dish of the holiday horror film Thanksgiving (2023). You don't need to wait until Black Friday to start slashing when John Carver steps in to deliver a lesson in being thankful — for your life! This horror movie figure is fully articulated and comes stuffed with more accessories than a trussed-up turkey so you can really play with your food."

"Dressed in a black jumpsuit and undershirt, the mysterious masked killer comes with two John Carver faces that magnetize to the figure: one traditional mask and one melted from slaving over a hot stove to prepare his Thanksgiving feast. He also wears a magnetized pilgrim hat and sculpted boots to complete his simple yet sinister look. Add his optional turkey apron and microphone headset for extra festive flair from the film's climax."

