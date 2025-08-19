Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, iron man, marvel

Hasbro Debuts Marvel Legends Iron Man (Extremis) and Mandarin 2-Pack

A new Marvel Legends Series 2-Pack has been revealed by Hasbro as Iron Man (Extremis) takes on the fury of Mandarin

Article Summary Hasbro reveals a new Marvel Legends 2-Pack with Iron Man in Extremis armor and classic comic Mandarin.

The 6-inch figures include swappable heads, hands, and effect accessories for dynamic posing and display.

The Mandarin returns as Iron Man’s iconic foe, featuring his signature ten rings and comics-inspired design.

This highly detailed set is an Amazon exclusive, retailing for $49.99, with pre-orders launching August 19th.

The Mandarin is a powerful supervillain in the Marvel Comics universe, primarily known for going toe to toe with Iron Man. Debuting in Tales of Suspense #50 back in 1964, he was created by Stan Lee and Don Heck. He is a genius scientist, skilled martial artist, and master tactician, most famous for wielding ten rings, each containing a unique power. In the comics and hit Iron man cartoon, The Mandarin blends science fiction and Eastern mysticism, who is usually seeking global domination.

This villain is now back at it again with a new Marvel Legends 2-Pack featuring Tony Stark suiting up in the Extremis armor once again. Both figures will feature swappable heads, a variety of hands, along with effect pieces for Iron Man repulsors and the Mandarin's ring powers. This is a fun set to surely help enhance any Marvel Legends Hall of Armor collection, and a more comic book classic version of the Mandarin is fun to see. This 2-Pack will be an Amazon Exclusive for $49.99, and pre-orders arrive today (August 19) at 1 PM EST.

Marvel Legends – Iron Man (Extremis) and Marvel's Mandarin

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Iron Man (Extremis) and Marvel's Mandarin set! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure set is detailed to look like the characters from Marvel's Iron Man comics. The figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs."

"This action figure set comes with 12 accessories, including 2 alternate hands, alternate helmeted head, and repulsor blast effects for Iron Man. Marvel's Mandarin comes with 4 alternate hands, alternate head, and 2 ring energy effects. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. Pose the figures and reimagine Invincible Iron Man comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

