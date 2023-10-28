Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals Star Wars Mace Windu & 187th Clone Trooper 2-Pack

It is time to return to a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro has unveiled a few new Star Wars collectibles like a 2-Pack set

Hasbro just kicked off their 1027 event, giving fans some new reveals across all of its popular brands. One of which was Star Wars, as a new wave of figures is on the way with the Clones of the Republic series. This series takes fans back into the Clone Wars as a General and Troopers are united together again. Mace Windu and a 187th Clone Trooper, are on the front lines with this new release. Mace Windu will be getting an updated figure with photo-real head sculpt and new Clone Wars armor. The 187th Clone Trooper is a new release completely with Phase 2 Armor, purple deco, and a removable helmet. This is a Star Wars set fans can get behind with a Jedi and Clone 2-pack, showcasing these legendary heroes together again. The Clone of the Republic 2-Pack will be a Hasbro Pulse and ShopDisney exclusive. They are set to arrive in Spring 2024 with some Pulse links already live right here.

Star Wars: The Black Series Mace Windu & Clone Trooper

"Star Wars The Black Series includes 6 inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the Star Wars Galaxy. With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that Star Wars devotees love. May the Force be with you! (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: 2 figures and 4 accessories."

STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS: This action figure set is inspired by Mace Windu and the clone troopers' valiant efforts in the Clone Wars — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Star Wars™ fans and collectors can display these 6 inch action figures (15 cm) — featuring premium series-accurate deco and design, plus 29 points of articulation — in their collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: The Mace Windu figure comes with his signature amethyst lightsaber, and the Clone Trooper includes both long and short blaster accessories

CLONES OF THE REPUBLIC: Look for more Star Wars Black Series action figures in this Clones of the Republic series to build a galaxy on your shelf! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

DEFENDING THE REPUBLIC'S CAUSE: During the Clone Wars, clone troopers formed the backbone of the Republic's new military that battled the Confederacy of Independent Systems. As the war intensified, Jedi Master Mace Windu sensed the dark side of the Force at work and knew the Jedi's enemies were plotting to destroy the Order

