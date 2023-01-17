Good Smile Company Debuts Cuphead and Mugman Nendoroid Figures The adventures of Cuphead are coming right off the screen as Good Smile Company has unveiled new video game inspired Nendoroid figures

Good Smile Company is back with another fantastic video game, Nendoroid release with Cuphead. Not only can the adventures of Cuphead and Mugman continues on your game system, but on Netflix and now on your shelf. Two delightful Nendoroid figures are on the way from Good Smile Company that are packed with articulation and detail. Both Cuphead and Mugman will come with a total of three face plates with action, standard, and evil expressions. That is right, these two cups take it up a notch and release some evil with a fire attachment part. Both figures are beautifully sculpted and bring the video game to life right off the screen. Good Smile has these two priced at $61.99 each and are set for an August 2023 release. Pre-orders are live, and fans can find Cuphead here and Mugman right here.

The Adventures of Cuphead Continue with Good Smile

"Cuphead is joining the Nendoroid series! From the popular game "Cuphead" comes a Nendoroid of Cuphead! He comes with three face plates including a standard face, a determined face and an evil face! An attacking effect part and fire head part are included for creating all kinds of situations and poses. Enjoy displaying him with Nendoroid Mugman (sold separately) also available for preorder from the same time!"

"Mugman is joining the Nendoroid series! From the popular game "Cuphead" comes a Nendoroid of Mugman! He comes with three face plates including a standard face, a determined face and an evil face! An attacking effect part and fire head part are included for creating all kinds of situations and poses. Enjoy displaying him with Nendoroid Cuphead (sold separately) also available for preorder from the same time!"