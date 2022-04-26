CASETiFY Brings Balance to the 4th with Classic Star Wars Cases

May the 4th is upon us, and Star Wars fans can not wait to see what will arrive this year. For those unaware, May the 4th is an annual Star Wars day that is loaded with reveals and collectibles. Many companies join in the event, dishing out some fun and unique gear to show their love for the beloved franchise. This year, CASETiFY has collaborated with Lucasfilm to bring the world of Star Wars to your tech and lifestyle accessories. This new collaboration will be launching on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, and will feature the return of the Original Trilogy.

Classic Star Wars Original Trilogy phone cases are coming and will feature special edition posters from A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. Other case designs will feature the two suns of Tatooine, a standard black Millenium Falcon, and a limited edition 1000-piece aluminum Millenium Falcon design. Other Star Wars tech will include iPad cases, Apple Watch bands, Magentic Wallet guard, Death Star wireless charger, some battery packs, and more. Now, this is the kind of Star Wars May the 4th content fans will want, and you know you use your phone all day. This whole collection goes live on May the 4th right here, and the Tatooine Binary Sunset iPhone Case will be available for early purchase on the CASETiFY Co-Lab App.

Speaking of the Tatooine Binary Sunset phone case, CASETiFY did send over two of their Star Wars cases to show off and they do not disappoint! The Two Suns is just a gorgeous piece of Star Wars art and this case will protect my phone way better than my last one. The corner bumper guards and extended front guard are exactly what you want in a case and CASETiFY knows what they are doing. The details on the Millenium Falcon are excellent and I love how it's a blueprint design and that silver and black design are incredible. I can only imagine what the 1000 piece aluminum Falcon case will look like and I know plenty of Star Wars fans who will want one. Be sure to check out the official press release as well as our pictures (above) and official CASETiFY images (below) for the whole collection below. May the 4th be with you.

"Celebrating the past, present, and future impact of the film series, the Star Wars | CASETiFY collection gives fans the ability to pay homage to their favorite movie moments with limited-edition galaxy-inspired tech. Unique to this collection, fans can show their love for Han Solo and Chewbacca's favorite starship with a rare collectible laser-engraved Millenium Falcon Case. The phone case, limited to 1000 units, is developed and packaged with an aluminum alloy, symbolizing the Corellian freighter's renowned strength to reach lightspeed and travel through hyperspace."

"The collaboration also includes special artwork based on iterations of classic movie posters from the original trilogy—Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi—that is displayed on CASETiFY's range of Impact, Ultra Impact, and Compostable Case styles. Additional designs incorporate artwork featuring the Galactic Empire's super weapon, the Death Star, and the binary sunset on Luke Skywalker's home planet of Tatooine which will be sold exclusively on the CASETiFY Co-Lab app for two weeks following the launch."