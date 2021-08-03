Game of Thrones Jon Snow Sits on the Iron Throne With Prime 1 Studio

Blitzway and Prime 1 Studio have teamed up once again as they reveal their newest statue from the hit HBO Series Game of Thrones. Jon Snow is sitting on the Iron Throne in this design to capture the power of what could have been for the acclaimed series. Standing 24" tall, the King of the North is faithfully recreated with a highly detailed sculpt featuring both solid and fabric pieces. Both Longclaw and the Iron Throne come to life as well with remarkable craftmanship that Game of Thrones fans will not want to miss out on. Jon Snow can also be separated from the Iron Throne as well allowing dedicated fans to display it how they like. Priced at $999, the Ultimate Premium Masterline Game of Thrones Jon Snow statue is set to release between April – June 2022. Pre-orders are already live right here, and collectors can secure their right to the Iron Throne here.

"Blitzway's incredible artisans have brought Lord Snow to a never-before-seen level of unrivaled realism. All you need to do is stare into Jon's face, and you'll unnervingly realize that he is staring right back at you. There has always been a melancholy, an undercurrent of pain in Jon's face, and Blitzway manages to capture this perfectly. His hair is meticulously coiffed in the slicked back style The Black Bastard of the Wall prefers. His multidimensional eyes express concern and determination. From his pores to his well-manicured beard, you will not get tired of looking at The Prince That Was Promised."

"His seated statue is wrapped in a fabric cape that is typical of his usual ensemble for the North. (And if he looks too hot to you, then feel free to remove the cape and set it aside for it has been designed to be removable!) His leather armor is replete with intricate detailing that Blitzway followed from show reference to a tee: from his quilted undergarment to his weathered bracers, and leather straps. There are so many things that sing to Blitzway's magnificent artistry."

Specifications:

Highly detailed likeness & life-like hair sculpture of Jon Snow

Game of Thrones theme base featuring the Iron Throne

Detailed Longclaw, Sword of Jon Snow

Adjustable Fabric Cape