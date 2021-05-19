Catwoman Joins Batman in Feudal Japan With Star Ace Toys New Figure

Star Ace Toys is back with another amazing DC Comics figure from the hit animated film, Batman Ninja. Standing 11.5" tall, Catwoman is joining the fight against warlord Joker and his chaos he has created in the past. Star Ace has revealed two different versions of the figure, with a standard and deluxe getting released. As for the normal Catwoman, she will come with a great set of accessories and swappable parts like a removable mask, moveable eyes, swappable hands, claw hands attachment, and her iconic whip. The deluxe, on the other hand will include a black cat, pink cat's paw, and a flexible metal hose. The Batman Ninja version of Catwoman is different than the usual Selina Kyle we see in DC Comics, but this is a must have collectible for Batman fans. Both Batman Ninja Catwoman figures from Star Ace Toys are set to release in the Third Quarter of 2021, and they are both up for pre-order on Sideshow Collectibles. The normal is priced at $265, while the deluxe comes in at $279, and they can both be found here.

1/6 CATWOMAN (Regular Edition/Deluxe Edition) Action Figures include:

-1/6 movable body, about 30 cm in height. A movable body with multiple joints. Reality is extremely high, realizing the role of CATWOMAN, the hero of the figure in the movie "Batman Ninja 2018". Possess 1 head sculpt that looks like real and delicate (movable eyes).

1. Head Sculpture

A CATWOMAN head sculpt of with movable eyes

2. 6 hand-shaped palms, package:

x1 pair of natural hand palms (including cat's claws)

x1 pair of fist-shaped palms (including cat's claws)

x1 pair of hand-shaped palms (including cat's claws) holding the whip

3. Clothing

x1 set of black netted bodysuit

x1 piece of breastplate and carapace

x1 belt with cat head buckle

x1 pair of thigh armor straps

x1 pair of knee pads

x1 pair of shin armor

x1 pair of Catwoman leather shoes

4. Accessories:

x1 Catwoman mask

x1 neck strap with bell

x1 pair of silver long cat claws

x1 long whip

5. The Deluxe Edition (SA0099) comes with the following additional accessories, including:

x1 pair pink cat's paw

x1 black cat (head can be turned)

x1 flexible metal hose

6. The figure stand is connected to the floor