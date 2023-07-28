Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: enso rings, harry potter, the noble collection, warner brothers

Celebrate Harry Potter's Birthday with These Magical Collectibles

Revisit the wizarding world of Harry Potter as we get ready to celebrate the Chosen One’s birthday with some sweet collectibles

It is almost time for Harry Potter's birthday, as The Boy Who Lived celebrates this magical day on July 31st. It was on his 11th birthday that his life changed as Hagrid revealed the truth with those iconic words, "You're a Wizard, Harry." To help celebrate such a landmark moment for wizards, witches, and muggles, we have rounded up some of the best magical collectibles that fans can get their hands on. From rings and wands to enchanted artifacts, we have covered it all, making sure there is something for everyone. Everything starts right here with the help of Enso Rings and their impressive Harry Potter Silicone Ring Collection:

Cast a Spell with Enso's Magical Rings

Magic users can now embrace the power and show their love for Harry Potter with the help of Enso Rings. This hit jewelry company masters the art of silicone rings by giving fans flexible, breathable, and designer-styled jewelry. Express your love for the Wizarding World with one of their ring designs that feature iconic wands, Hogwarts Houses, legendary symbols, and even some loving quotes. Each is packed with etched detail that captures the fun of this beloved franchise for everyone. Wizards and witches can check out the entire collection right here and find which one best suits their style today.

Feel the Magic with The Noble Collection Replica Wands

The wand chooses the wizard, and sometimes the collector chooses the wand. There is no better way to celebrate Harry Potter's birthday than by bringing home an iconic wand from this mystical world. The Noble Collection has perfected its officially licensed wand replicas with dozens of legendary wands to choose from. The Noble Collection even has themed collection giving fans wand bundles like Dumbledores Army, Triwizard Champions, Weasley Family, and so more. Become the wizard or witch you were always meant to be with one of these specialty-crafted wands that will put the magic right in your hands. Find the wand that best suits you and your collection right here.

Master the Mischief with the Marauders Map Replica

This magical world is more than just rings and wands; there are plenty of enhanced artifacts to go around. Harry Potter has his hands on quite a few over the years, including the one and only Marauder's Map. The Noble Collectible has gotten its hands on this mischievous map and has given fans a fully detailed size replica that is beautifully printed on parchment paper. When fully extended, the map measures 15.5" x 72", showing the entire castle of Hogwarts, the grounds, and so much more. Explore the grounds and sneak around Hogwarts or your house in style with a truly special replica that Potter fans will not want to miss. The Marauder's Map replica can be found right here by itself as well as a specialized collectors case to hold the mischief (here).

Embrace the Power with the Sorcerers Stone Replica

There is a lot of powerful and cursed magic item throughout the Wizarding World, like the Philosopher's Stone, also known as the Sorcerer's Stone. This legendary ruby-red stone is what He Who Shall Not Be Named wanted in Harry's first year at Hogwarts. It could be used to create the Elixir of Life , a drink making the user immortal , as well as creating pure gold out of any metal. This was an item that has extreme power, and now it can be yours with another Harry Potter replica from The Noble Collection. This beauty features the stone inside a glass case that features top-notch detail that any wizard or witch will want by their alchemy bench. The Sorcerer's Stone is the best Harry Potter gift around, and it can be yours today right here!

