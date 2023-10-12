Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego, nintendo

Celebrate Julian's Birthday with LEGO's Upcoming Animal Crossing Set

Some New Horizons await as LEGO has debuted a brand new series of video game sets featuring the world of Animal Crossing

Just when you thought LEGO had dished out enough Animal Crossing sets, they have another on the way. One of the unique features that LEGO is doing with these that no one else is is that they are focusing on the villagers. Most Animal Crossing merchandise only puts the spotlight on K.K. Slider, Tom Nook, Timmy and Tommy Nook, and Isabelle. However, some beloved villagers are getting their own sets, and that is truly special. Even the Unicorn Julian is getting his very own set from LEGO as he celebrates his birthday and in 170 pieces. Tons of accessories are included with this set, from a cake, cupcakes, presents, a boombox, and so much more. Bring over some of the other Animal Crossing minifigures from some of the other upcoming sets to expand the celebration, with Bunnie, Marshal, Fauna, and Rosie also coming soon. This Animal Crossing set is only $14.99, it is set for a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are not live yet, but the set can be found here. Stay tuned for more Animal Crossing sets as they get revealed!

LEGO Celebrates Julian's Birthday Party

"Creative kids aged 6+ enjoy hours of open-ended role-play scenes from their favorite video game series with the LEGO® Animal Crossing™ Julian's Birthday Party (77046) toy. This customizable toy is packed with cute accessories kids will recognize from the video game series to spark limitless fun storytelling. Kids throw a party for Julian, a horse, girls and boys will recognize from the video game series. They give him a gift that includes a microphone and Bell coin element, and share cupcakes while Julian blows out the candle on his birthday cake."

"Once the festivities are over, kids remake the buildable scene, moving around the baseplates and rearranging the toy balloons, decorations and accessories. Put all the customizable fun of the Animal Crossing video game series into kids' hands. A top birthday gift idea for fans of Julian, this modular set can be added to other LEGO Animal Crossing creative building sets to create unlimited play possibilities."

Customizable kids' toy – Comes with a Julian horse minifigure and lots of accessories kids will recognize from the Animal Crossing™ video game series

Creative toy – Kids invent limitless role-play stories as they celebrate with Julian by playing music on the stereo, hanging balloons and decorations, and helping him blow out the candle on his cake

Flexible configuration – Kids use their best creative skills to arrange the modular baseplates and accessories to construct a buildable Animal Crossing™ scene that's unique to them

LEGO® Animal Crossing™ birthday gift idea – If you're looking for a gift for any kid who loves the video game series, check out this buildable toy that's full of customizable, creative fun

Build the fun – Add to any other LEGO® Animal Crossing™ sets (sold separately) to expand the brick-built community

Dimensions – This 170-piece set measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 6.5 in. (17 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep when arranged in standard configuration

