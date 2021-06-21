The 1966 Batmobile Hits Gotham Streets Again With McFarlane Toys

Every generation has their favorite Batmobile, and McFarlane Toys is releasing their first for the DC Multiverse line from 1966. The Batman 1966 figures are a special set of figures from McFarlane Toys DC Comics figure line with the retro styling of the characters and packaging. Standing 6" tall, Batman and Robin can now take to the streets of Gotham once again in style. Designed directly after the hit Batman show from the '60s, this iconic Batmobile is loaded with detail that will please any fan. No price has been revealed yet, but we can imagine it will be priced around $25, and pre-orders are set to release in August. Sadly, the Batman 1966 line will be a Target Exclusive, so fans will have a hard time locking down these Batmobile beauties. Stay tuned for more 1966 reveals from the line, and be sure to check out the upcoming Robin and Batman 6" figures here.

"To the Batmobile! Batman and Robin have many gadgets in their arsenal, but none more hi-tech and stylish than the Batmobile—ready to power on with the touch of a button. When the Dynamic Duo find themselves faced with imminent danger, laser beams, magnets, and a parachute jettison button become quite useful. And there's no need to worry about villainous takeovers, good citizen, the Anti-Theft Activator is all the Caped Crusader needs to protect his invaluable vehicle."

Product Features:

Based on the classic 1960's TV show

Designed with rolling wheels and rotating steering wheel

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

Packed in a closed box with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Retro Figures