Enter the Negative Zone with MAFEX's New Spider-Man Figure
Clear off some shelf space as some brand new MAFEX figures are coming soon including Negative Zone Spider-Man
Article Summary
- Medicom reveals a new MAFEX Negative Zone Spider-Man figure with striking black-and-white design.
- Inspired by Spider-Man’s appearance in the Negative Zone from Marvel Comics issue #90, April 1998.
- The figure stands 6.1 inches tall, features two alternate heads, web effects, and premium articulation.
- Available for pre-order at $129.99, with an expected release date in February 2027.
In Marvel Comics, Spider-Man's Negative Suit first appears in Spider‑Man #90 (April 1998), during a story involving the Negative Zone. This Negative Zone was first introduced in Fantastic Four #51 (1966) and is a parallel dimension made of antimatter. After a portal opens up in New York, Spidey ventures inside to rescue civilians and comes across a civil war in the Negative Zone. Spidey's traditional red‑and‑blue costume is altered by the strange energy of the Negative Zone, giving it a sleek black‑and‑white "negative" color scheme.
Medicom is bringing back this fun black-and-white suit as they debut their newest Marvel Comics MAFEX figure. Negative Suit Spider-Man is now shining into action once more with a new 6.1" tall figure. The new black-and-white color scheme is nicely captured here, and he will come with two swappable heads. Medicom also ensured a nice selection of web effects, allowing you to pose this new spider beautifully. Pre-orders are already live for the Marvel Comics MAFEX No.302 Negative Zone Spider-Man for $129.99 with a February 2027 release date.
MAFEX Marvel Comics – Negative Zone Spider-Man
"Let's try and stay positive out there, Spider-Man! Medicom Toy has entered the Negative Zone and brought back a friendly neighborhood web-slinging hero for their fan favorite MAFEX line of action figures! Dressed in an otherworldly Negative Zone outfit, Spider-Man is still able to pack quite the punch with outstanding detailing and jaw-dropping articulation, along with his web effect pieces for taking out any kind of foe, positive or negative! Here comes the Spider-Man swinging into your collection, so order yours today!"
Product Features
- 6.10 inches (15.5cm)
- Made of plastic
- Based on the Marvel Comics character
- Part of the MAFEX line
- Highly detailed
- Premium articulation
Box Contents
- Negative Zone Spider-Man figure
- 2 Alternate head sculpts
- Interchangeable left arm
- Spiderweb effect pieces
- Figure stand