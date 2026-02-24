Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, Marvel Comics, spider-man

Enter the Negative Zone with MAFEX's New Spider-Man Figure

Clear off some shelf space as some brand new MAFEX figures are coming soon including Negative Zone Spider-Man

Article Summary Medicom reveals a new MAFEX Negative Zone Spider-Man figure with striking black-and-white design.

Inspired by Spider-Man’s appearance in the Negative Zone from Marvel Comics issue #90, April 1998.

The figure stands 6.1 inches tall, features two alternate heads, web effects, and premium articulation.

Available for pre-order at $129.99, with an expected release date in February 2027.

In Marvel Comics, Spider-Man's Negative Suit first appears in Spider‑Man #90 (April 1998), during a story involving the Negative Zone. This Negative Zone was first introduced in Fantastic Four #51 (1966) and is a parallel dimension made of antimatter. After a portal opens up in New York, Spidey ventures inside to rescue civilians and comes across a civil war in the Negative Zone. Spidey's traditional red‑and‑blue costume is altered by the strange energy of the Negative Zone, giving it a sleek black‑and‑white "negative" color scheme.

Medicom is bringing back this fun black-and-white suit as they debut their newest Marvel Comics MAFEX figure. Negative Suit Spider-Man is now shining into action once more with a new 6.1" tall figure. The new black-and-white color scheme is nicely captured here, and he will come with two swappable heads. Medicom also ensured a nice selection of web effects, allowing you to pose this new spider beautifully. Pre-orders are already live for the Marvel Comics MAFEX No.302 Negative Zone Spider-Man for $129.99 with a February 2027 release date.

MAFEX Marvel Comics – Negative Zone Spider-Man

"Let's try and stay positive out there, Spider-Man! Medicom Toy has entered the Negative Zone and brought back a friendly neighborhood web-slinging hero for their fan favorite MAFEX line of action figures! Dressed in an otherworldly Negative Zone outfit, Spider-Man is still able to pack quite the punch with outstanding detailing and jaw-dropping articulation, along with his web effect pieces for taking out any kind of foe, positive or negative! Here comes the Spider-Man swinging into your collection, so order yours today!"

Product Features

6.10 inches (15.5cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the Marvel Comics character

Part of the MAFEX line

Highly detailed

Premium articulation

Box Contents

Negative Zone Spider-Man figure

2 Alternate head sculpts

Interchangeable left arm

Spiderweb effect pieces

Figure stand

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!