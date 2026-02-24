Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: , ,

Enter the Negative Zone with MAFEX's New Spider-Man Figure

Clear off some shelf space as some brand new MAFEX figures are coming soon including Negative Zone Spider-Man

Article Summary

  • Medicom reveals a new MAFEX Negative Zone Spider-Man figure with striking black-and-white design.
  • Inspired by Spider-Man’s appearance in the Negative Zone from Marvel Comics issue #90, April 1998.
  • The figure stands 6.1 inches tall, features two alternate heads, web effects, and premium articulation.
  • Available for pre-order at $129.99, with an expected release date in February 2027.

In Marvel Comics, Spider-Man's Negative Suit first appears in Spider‑Man #90 (April 1998), during a story involving the Negative Zone. This Negative Zone was first introduced in Fantastic Four #51 (1966) and is a parallel dimension made of antimatter. After a portal opens up in New York, Spidey ventures inside to rescue civilians and comes across a civil war in the Negative Zone. Spidey's traditional red‑and‑blue costume is altered by the strange energy of the Negative Zone, giving it a sleek black‑and‑white "negative" color scheme.

Medicom is bringing back this fun black-and-white suit as they debut their newest Marvel Comics MAFEX figure. Negative Suit Spider-Man is now shining into action once more with a new 6.1" tall figure. The new black-and-white color scheme is nicely captured here, and he will come with two swappable heads. Medicom also ensured a nice selection of web effects, allowing you to pose this new spider beautifully. Pre-orders are already live for the Marvel Comics MAFEX No.302 Negative Zone Spider-Man for $129.99 with a February 2027 release date. 

MAFEX Marvel Comics – Negative Zone Spider-Man

"Let's try and stay positive out there, Spider-Man! Medicom Toy has entered the Negative Zone and brought back a friendly neighborhood web-slinging hero for their fan favorite MAFEX line of action figures! Dressed in an otherworldly Negative Zone outfit, Spider-Man is still able to pack quite the punch with outstanding detailing and jaw-dropping articulation, along with his web effect pieces for taking out any kind of foe, positive or negative! Here comes the Spider-Man swinging into your collection, so order yours today!"

Product Features

  • 6.10 inches (15.5cm)
  • Made of plastic
  • Based on the Marvel Comics character
  • Part of the MAFEX line
  • Highly detailed
  • Premium articulation

Box Contents

  • Negative Zone Spider-Man figure
  • 2 Alternate head sculpts
  • Interchangeable left arm
  • Spiderweb effect pieces
  • Figure stand

