Celebrate Lightning McQueen Day with RSVLTS New Cars Collection

Celebrate teh speed and power of Lightning McQueen with RSVLTS as they debut their latest button-down ollection

Rev up your style as RSVLTS has announced a brand new button-down collection for Lightning McQueen Day! This all-new three-shirt button-down collection brings the style of Pixar's Cars from the streets to your wardrobe. RSVLTS has designed this set to capture the essence of speed with everyone's favorite talking race car. Each button-down is bright and will have you racing for first place without a problem with adult and kid Cars fans! Get ready to hit the fashion fast lane on Lightning McQueen Day with this collection that consists of:

Cruisin' Lightning McQueen, Mater, Sally, and the gang are here to add a turbo boost of style to your wardrobe. RSVLTS kicks off their new Cars collection as you'll be cruisin' in comfort and charisma as all your favorite cars are together. Who needs a pit crew when you've got this iconic ensemble? You will be saying, "Kachow!" every time you step out the door with this bad boy. So, buckle up and let your style shift into high gear with RSVLTS as Route 66 and Radiator Springs await!

Sponsors of Speed Buckle up for a style sensation with RSVLTS, as this new button-down is racing right into your wardrobe! Sponsors of Speed captures Lightning McQueen with the iconic sponsors from the film and some pretty famous friends. From Mater to the Hudson Hornet, this shirt is a turbocharged tribute to everyone's favorite racing superstar. This button-down is more than a shirt; it is a pit stop right to the first place where speed meets style! Kachow!

Pit Stop This last Cars button-down brings a little bit of Radiator Springs to your wardrobe with Luigi's Casa Della Tires. Luigi and Guido are the only Pit Stop you will need with this gorgeous blue button-down that is a tribute to the Italian tire-changing dream team. With a lovely tire backdrop, Guido is ready to be the fastest pit crew on the track, and you will look good while wearing him.



The Need for Speed has never been louder than with this RSVLTS Cars collection for Lighting McQueen Day. All of these button-downs will come in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material, which is its own special recipe of comfort, never shrinking, never fading, and stretchy. Cars fans will be able to wear this set in Classic (unisex), Women's, and Preschool styles. Sizes will range from XS to 4XL as well as 2-5T for the Preschooler line, with each adult shirt coming in at $70 and $39 for preschool. Life is a highway, and fast will be riding it with RSVLTS right now as the Cars collection is live right now on RSVLTS.com and on their app. Kachow!

