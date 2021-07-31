Iron Studios Reveals Incredible E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Statue

Get ready to take flight as Iron Studios celebrates the 40th anniversary of Steven Speilberg's blockbuster hit, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. E.T. and Elliot are back as Iron Studios capture one of the film's most iconic moments as Elliot takes flight across the full moon. Based on original references from the film, the statue stands 10.6" high and is hand-painted. To make this E.T., the Extra-Terrestrial collectible really stand out; the statue does have a light-up LED feature bringing this moon to life.

This E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial statue is loaded with incredible detail on both E.T. and Elliot as well as the bike and base. The LED feature is the next level bringing the statue to life like never before, giving fans a true replica of this iconic cinematic moment. Iron Studios is offering a moonless version of this Elliot and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial which is priced at $299.99 and found here. This LED Deluxe version is priced at $349.99, set to release in 2022, and pre-orders are alive and located here.

"A boy carries in his bicycle basket, wrapped in a white sheet, an unusual friend, a small alien lost on Earth that is being pursued by government forces. In their flight to find their fellow men and return to his world, the two friends run towards a California forest, where the spacecraft that will rescue him must land. To escape a police blockade, the little alien uses its telekinetic abilities to levitate the bike, lifting them into the air and flying over the trees towards their destination. This anthological scene, which has the moon as a backdrop, was also used in the promotion of the film, becoming one of the best known and most striking images in cinema, even becoming the logo of Amblin Entertainment, Steven Spielberg\'s film producer, and now also proudly replicated with the statue"

"In the film, a group of botanical aliens secretly visit Earth at night to collect plant specimens. With the arrival of US government vehicles, the group leaves Earth in its spaceship, leaving one of its small members behind, who had separated from the group. The creature ends up meeting a local boy named Elliott, who then goes on to hide and protect the little lost being on Earth, creating a tender bond of friendship with a deep empathic connection between them."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Light-up LED

Product dimensions: 10.6 in (H) x 9 in (W) x 7.5 in (L)

Product Weight: 3 lbs

Released US: Second quarter of 2022