Celebrate Lunar New Year Family Traditions with Festive New LEGO Set

LEGO celebrates the family tradition of the Lunar New Year as they reveal a very special 1,066 piece set. Packed with authentic details, this set showcases different festive activities, from food shopping to exchanging traditional red envelopes. Learn about the Chinese New Year in a creative and spectacular way with 12 mini-figures including a family of 6 and even the God of Wealth himself. The unique layout of this Lunar New Year set is very well sculpted that will make it a nice tradition in itself for families and collectors each year. Celebrate and build Asian culture in a truly incredible way with a colorful playset and a massive lineup of mini figures that will only enhance build and play. The Lunar New Year Traditions set is priced at $79.99, and pre-orders are set to release on January 10, 2022, and can be found here.

"Capture the excitement of Lunar New Year family traditions with this colorful LEGO® toy building set (80108) for ages 8 and up. It features 6 brick-built scenes that are packed with authentic details, and each portrays different festive activities, including food shopping, making good-luck decorations, visiting family and exchanging 'Hongbao' red envelopes. There are separate building instructions for each of the detailed scenes so the whole family can build together, and the modules can be arranged in multiple ways to create a unique display."

"The set features 12 LEGO minifigures, including the God of Wealth and a family of 6 people, to bring the scenes to life and let kids role-play their own stories. Collectible Traditional Festival LEGO construction toys make splendid educational gifts for creative kids and anyone interested in Asian culture. Great for building and playing with solo or with friends and family, they also make eye-catching centerpieces."

Modular play-and-display set showcasing Lunar New Year family traditions – Kids learn about Chinese New Year customs as they build and have festive fun with this colorful LEGO® set (80108)

12 LEGO® minifigures bring each scene to life – the God of Wealth, a stallholder, a couple, man, girl, and a family of 6: dad, mom, grandpa, grandma, a girl and boy

6 scenes that connect in multiple ways – Each of the 6 modules portrays a festive activity, including spring-cleaning, food shopping, making good-luck decorations and exchanging gifts with family

Gift idea for ages 8 and up – Give this premium-quality, 1,066-piece LEGO® building set as a Chinese New Year holiday gift to trendsetting kids

Build and display – This centerpiece model for a Lunar New Year celebration measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 10.5 in. (27 cm) wide and 9 in. (23 cm) deep in basic formation