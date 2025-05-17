Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Celebrate the Holidays Early with LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

It is brick built world out there and LEGO continues to bring it to life as they debut new sets for Star Wars with a new Advent Calendar

Includes exclusive minifigures like red-eyed C-3PO, Scrap Battle Droid, holiday Jawa, and Babu Frik.

Mini builds feature droids and vehicles, plus a festive Droidsmith workshop for Star Wars fans.

Set priced at $44.99 and expected to launch September 2025—perfect for early holiday gifting.

It looks like the holidays are coming early, as LEGO has already unveiled its upcoming 2025 Advent calendar sets. We were turning into a galaxy far, far away for some festive fun with this new 263 piece set. The LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Set will feature another collection of unique miniature builds in mini figures from around the galaxy. For minifigures, the collection will feature a red-eyed C-3PO, a Scrap Battle Droid, a Jawa in holiday gear, a bite-sized Babu Frik, and plenty of other droids to go around with R7-A7, BD-72, Snowman BB-8, and a Super Battle Droid.

The festivities do not end there as the set will also have mini Star Wars builds to open up over the holidays, like a Buzz Droid, a Holiday Medical Droid, B2EMO, a Holiday Mouse Droid, and items for your Droidsmith workshop. Even droids are celebrating the holidays this year, and this Star Wars Advent Calendar 2025 set is priced at $44.99. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but it is expected to arrive in September 2025.

LEGO Star Wars – Advent Calendar 2025

"Give kids hours of festive fun creating their own droidsmith workshop and role-playing fantasy stories as iconic characters with the LEGO® Star Wars™ Advent Calendar 2025 gift set (75418). Look out for BB-8 in snowman outfit, a Jawa, Mouse Droid and Medical Droid in holiday outfits, plus lots of other droids."

"This LEGO Star Wars collectible set also includes a LEGO figure of droidsmith Babu Frik and connectible mini builds to create his workshop, plus a connectible Jawa buildable vehicle and crane, a box of extra droid parts… and a Christmas tree, of course. With a surprise treat every day, this buildable toy playset offers hours of engaging creative activities for kids and all the family to enjoy in the run-up to Christmas."

