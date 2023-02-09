Chainsaw Man's Samurai Sword is Out for Blood with S.H.Figuarts The world of Chainsaw Man continues to come to life as Tamashii Nations has unveiled that Samurai Sword is joining the Figuarts line

The new hit anime series Chainsaw Man has been an absolute blast and has left anime fans begging for more. It is not often a series really takes off like this, and there are only 12 episodes under its belt. The manga has easily been swiped off shelves, giving fans some of the answers they are looking for. However, for more collectibles fans, not much is out there besides a could of statues, Nendoroids, and a few figures, mainly of Power and Denji. Fans can not have a collection of just Chainsaw Man heroes, and Tamashii Nations is here to change just that. Samurai Sword is here and ready to take down our favorite crew with a new S.H.Figuarts release!

Leaping right off the screen of the anime and manga, Samurai Sword come to life and features elements similar to the Chainsaw Man. His face and arms feature sword elements and are something devil hunters should not come in contact with. Samurai Sword is beautifully detailed, is packed with articulation, and will go perfectly with the other Chainsaw Man S.H.Figuarts figures. This fiend is set to arrive in September 2023, and pre-orders are live right here for $74.99.

The Power of the Samurai Sword Comes to Tamashii Nations

"I will kill you again" From the popular anime series Chainsaw Man comes this S.H.Figuarts Samurai Sword figure. This figure features premium articulation and includes additional parts to help you recreate your favorite Katana Man vs. Chainsaw Man moments! Make sure to add this Chainsaw Man figure to your collection! Denji figure not included (sold separately)."

Product Features

Approximately 6.5 inches (16.5cm)

Made of PVC and ABS

From the Chainsaw Man anime series

Part of the S.H.Figuarts series

Features premium articulation

Highly detailed

Box Contents

Samurai Sword figure

Interchangeable lower jaw parts

2 Pairs of interchangeable hands