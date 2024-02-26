Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Commando Spawn (Digitally Remastered) Figure Revealed by McFarlane

McFarlane Toys is celebrating their legendary 30th Anniversary with some brand new collectibles from the world of Spawn

McFarlane Toys is celebrating the company's big 30th anniversary, and with it, new collectibles are on the way. Some of them are newly remastered action figures from the past,1 one of which comes from The Adventures of Spawn. The Adventures of Spawn was a spin-off comic boom from Image Comics that was also created by Todd McFarlane and its shelves in 2007. The series features a unique art style, adding a more slick and cartoony element to the franchise that the original comic book did not have. On top of a new comic, McFarlane Toys made a new wave of The Adventures of Spawn figures, which gave collectors new animated versions of these popular Hellspawn heroes and villains.

One of which was Commando Spawn and after 17 years, he is coming back with a newly remastered figure. Just like his original 2007 release, Commando Spawn is animated to perfection and will come in new McFarlane Toys 30th Anniversary-themed packaging. War awaits this Hellspawn as he comes with a Gatling gun and backpack to dish out justice. Two versions will be released from McFarlane Toys with standard and Autographed versions with both set for an April 2024 release. Pre-orders are still live for both versions at $24.99 or $39.99 right at the McFarlane Toys Store.

Commando Spawn (Digitally Remastered)

"Al Simmons is a man cursed. After being betrayed by his Government and left for dead, he returns to Earth as a Hellspawn. But even with access to hellish powers beyond belief, Al can still rely on his training as a soldier and the weapons and tactics that have saved his life dozen of times."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN comic books.

Featured in McFarlane Toys 30th Anniversary themed packaging.

Includes gatling gun with backpack and a figure display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SPAWN figures.

