Constantine Joins McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Page Puncher Line

The final Black Adam 7" Page Punchers figure has arrived, and things are about to get pretty demonic. John Constantine is finally making his way to the DC Multiverse line with a truly impressive figure. This new line of Page Punchers will feature a Never Before Seen Black Adam comic from DC Comics. John Constantine has easily been at the top of the list to join the Multiverse line, and McFarlane Toys did not let us down. Unlike Dr. Fate, Constantine will also come with some accessories including some attachable magic effect and a spellbook. Both are necessary accessories for a figure like this and easily the best figure in the entire Black Adam wave. Now fans can start to build their own Justice League Dark team with Swamp Thing and Dr. Fate already on the market; we just need some progression with a Zatanna figure. The Black Adam Page Punchers Constantine 7" Figure with the exclusive comic is priced at $24.99. He will join Black Adam, Batman, and Superman in this wave and with him up for pre-order here with an August 2022 release.

"John Constantine wields the dark arts to save his soul, as well as the earth itself. An expert sorcerer and magician, Constantine isn't known for his glowing personality, but when it comes to the occult, he's the best investigator there is. A notorious man with skeletons in his closet, Constantine's moral compass is as gray as can be, but deep down, he wants to do the right thing. His abilities have afforded him the opportunity not only to cheat death, but to trick the forces that govern the afterlife… meaning he has no shortage of powerful enemies."

Product Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Highly detailed

Collectable cards with art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Includes Black Adam comic book

Box Contents

Constantine figure

Magic effect

Book

Base

Trading card

Comic