Hot Toys Unveils Marvel CosRiders with Deadpool, Star Lord and More

Hot Toys has announced more characters from their new CosRider series. We have already seen some DC Comics riders, but now we change companies and head to Marvel. Five new Marvel themed CosRiders have been announced so far. Deadpool, Star Lord, Captain America, Black Panther, and Loki are all ready to hop on in. Taking on the look of coin-operated machines, some of your favorite MCU characters return. Each one has built-in rocking motion, LED effects, and its own original tune. Each Hot Toys CosRider is packed with detail and comes with stickers to customize it how you like. From Star Lord's spacecraft to Captain America's bike, all of these collectibles are very well crafted and a perfect miniature addition to any fans collection.

I was not too sure about the collectibles at first, but they are starting to grow on me. It's the originality that seems to escape a lot of collectibles lately, and this one has it. These coin operated vintage styled Hot Toys CosRiders are packed with adorable amounts of detail and features so much more. Whether you want, Deadpool, Loki, Black Panther, Captain America, or Star Lord, they will all fit nicely on your shelf or desk and will brighten it up by tenfold. Pre-orders or prices are not live just yet, but you will be able to find Hot Toys collectibles located here.

"Did someone say tacos? Deadpool is on his way, and he is bringing the food truck with him! Capturing details of the fan-favorite anti-hero and his delivery vehicle, Hot Toys is delighted to present a new Deadpool CosRider based on the unique design by Hong Kong illustrator Mr. Khoo Fuk-lung."

"Best known for deflecting bullets with dual katanas, the Merc with a Mouth wearing his classic red and black costume nicely contrasts with the yellow truck with Deadpool logos. Measures approximately 15 – 16cm tall, the collectible features coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light-up function, built-in rocking motion, and additional stickers for fans to customize the display."

Most of the time in movies, the superheroes get to ride on the very cool alternative transportation! Based on the design of signature vehicles from Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hot Toys is excited to add new variations to Hot Toys CosRider series being introduced recently.

Join hands with Hong Kong illustrator Mr. Khoo Fuk-lung, the latest CosRider collectibles are most notably designed to highlight the appearance of Marvel super heroes and their super vehicles specially tuned up with metallic painting details. The stylish collectible features functions, such as coin-operated mechanical design, original music tune, LED light-up function, built-in rocking motion, and movie-theme stickers for fans to decorate. CosRider in the same series can be coupled up and rock together in the fun tune of Hot Toys original.

The MARVEL CosRider series includes Captain America riding on the motorcycle from Captain America: The First Avenger; Loki taking off to the sky with a Chitauri chariot from The Avengers; Star-Lord touring on the Milano starship from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; and Black Panther on his Royal Talon Fighter from Black Panther. Each collectible in the series measures approximately 13 – 15cm tall.