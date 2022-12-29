Count Dracula Rises Up with New 1:4 Scale Statue from Star Ace Toys

Star Ace Toys has revealed a brand new Universal Monsters collectible as the coffin of Dracula has been opened. Coming in at 23.6" tall, Count Dracula is back and ready to suck your blood with incredible detail. This version of the count is based on the iconic portrayal of Bela Lugosi, and Star Ace Toys has kept his design as true as possible. Fabric elements are used for his iconic tuxedo, and he has been given a dynamic display base with tombstone and a dead tree. A standard and deluxe version are offered, with the deluxe featuring light-up elements with Dracula's eyes and the display base. All of your undead fantasies come to life with this beauty, and pre-orders are live right here for $630 with an August 2023 release.

The Tomb of Dracula is Open Once Again

"Sideshow and Star Ace are proud to present the superb Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula (Deluxe Version) Statue! Monsters rule the night! The legendary Bela Lugosi created the iconic image of Dracula that has inspired fear and delight in horror fans for almost a century. This superb scale figure features Lugosi in a real fabric replica of his classic tuxedo with a red-lined cape fastened around his neck, and arms outstretched with his hands ready to attack or beguile his unsuspecting victim. This beautifully crafted Count Dracula statue also features an elaborate diorama display with a gravestone and a mysterious dead tree with the character's name in relief around the bottom of the base."

"The deluxe version of this 1:4 scale statue features a light-up function and an added bonus. The eyes look normal until illuminated blood red, simulating the blood-lust Dracula feels as he stalks a victim. The tree on the diorama base shines with the supernatural light coming up through the cracks in its trunk. The base also features a removable and wearable ring featuring a detailed Dracula crest. A truly haunting addition to any fan's horror collectibles crypt, don't miss your chance to bring home the Bela Lugosi as Count Dracula statue today!"