Cowboy Bebop Jet Black Statues Returns to First 4 Figures

Cowboy Bebop fans can get excited once again as the First 4 Figures announced the re-release of it's Jet Black statue. Just like the previous release, two versions will be offered with the first being Jet Black posing with his gun in his hand. He will stand rightly 20.5" tall and he features high amounts of detail that are pulled straight out of the hit anime series. The second statue being offered gives collectors a swappable arm set letting fans pose him in a "Ready for Action" pose. This lovable Cowboy Bebop crew member will be a great addition to any fans collection and will be a great companion piece to some of the other statues offered.

Re-releases are always hit or miss, while they do make some of the older releases go down in value, they do give fans another try at some great collectibles. Fans love the story of Cowboy Bebop and the re-release of Jet Black will be perfect for any of the fans getting their hands on the Spike Spiegel or Faye Valentine statues. Fans can now reunite this legendary team as the Cowboys Bebop Jet Black statue from First 4 Figure is priced at $374.99 for each. He is set to release one again between January and March 2021 and pre-orders can be found located here.

"First 4 Figures is proud to present the highly anticipated Cowboy Bebop – Jet Black statue. Jet Black was a former investigator for the Intra Solar System Police (ISSP) before entering the life of a bounty hunter. Also known as "Black Dog" for his ferocity against criminals (as if he were a rabid dog latched onto his victims), his tenacity to hunt down culprits knows no bounds. What he lacks in combat technique he makes up for with sheer brawn, and his weapon of choice is his trusty sidearm, the Walther P99."

"Things take a turn for the worse for Jet after a sequence of scarring events happen in his life. His lover, Alisa, was his inspiration to soldier on in his line of work, but without a trace abandons him and leaves behind a pocket watch and a note that simply writes, "Farewell." Stricken by grief, Jet makes a promise to desert his homeland, Ganymede, if the pocket watch ceases to tick before her return. Moreover, his partner in the force, Fad, is apparently one of the many corrupt officers influenced by the European syndicate and sets a trap to kill the Black Dog. In the end, Jet loses his left arm from a very destructive bullet, thankfully survives, and ultimately decides to have it replaced with a cybernetic limb instead of undergoing cell regeneration to have it serve as a permanent reminder of what happened that fateful evening."

"Eventually, the pocket watch stops working, and overlapped with an untrustworthy ISSP decides to fulfill his promise to himself to leave Ganymede. It is then that he becomes a bounty hunter as it was highly sought after, purchased and pimped a fishing vessel, which he named the Bebop as an homage to his love for blues and jazz music, and meets the rest of the crew along his journey."

Cowboy Bebop – Jet Black EXCLUSIVE edition comes with the following:-

Cowboy Bebop – Jet Black RESIN statue

Additional Arms with "Ready for Action" gesture included

Statue comes with Jet Black holding the pistol in a low ready position

A highly detailed base capturing the theme and style from the Cowboy Bebop anime

Authentication Card

Statue including base:

Height – 20.5 inches (52cm)

Width – 10 inches (25cm)

Depth – 10 inches (25cm)

Weight – 3 KG