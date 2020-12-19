Critical Role and Sideshow Kick Off Second Campaign With Art Print

Sideshow Collectibles announces a very special collectible art print just in time for the second campaign of Critical Role. Fans will now be able to bring home the Mighty Nein and all their glory with this beautiful 22.5 x 18.5 portrait. The picture showcases your favorite adventures in the local tavern building their friendship, studying spells, and preparing for their next journey across Wildemount. The entire cast of characters is back with the art print featuring Caduceus, Jester, Fjord, Caleb (with Frumpkin), Yasha, Nott, and Beau. The art print was designed by artist Ian MacDonald, and he captures the likeness of each Critical Role character beautifully. If you are a fan of this series and will be following along on their second campaign, then this will be the collectible you want in your collection.

Sideshow Collectibles is offering the art print in both framed and unframed modes. There's a big price difference, too, as the unframed will cost $70, and the black-framed version will be priced at $245. The officially licensed Critical Role fine art print will feature in authorized an automated penciled signature and an embossed seal of authenticity to show collectors that they are getting a truly exceptional print. The art prints are set to ship out in January 2021, and fans will be able to pre-order, and there's here. Stay tuned for more Critical Role merch to come out of Sideshow Collectibles in the near future.

"Sideshow presents The Mighty Nein: This is How We Roll! Fine Art Print by artist Ian MacDonald, celebrating the heroes of Critical Role's second campaign. Raise your tankard or your teacup as a toast to the intrepid adventurers of the Mighty Nein in their journey across the continent of Wildemount. This fine art illustration features heroes Caleb (with Frumpkin), Yasha, Nott, Beau, Jester, Fjord, and Caduceus as they find respite at a local tavern, studying spells and engaging in friendly feats of strength. Make a perception check to spot the character details hidden throughout the image, including the hint of a familiar storyteller in the foreground, cheering on the Mighty Nein after another incredible quest."

"Each The Mighty Nein: This is How We Roll! Fine Art Print features an authorized, automated artist signature and an embossed Seal of Authenticity as a part of the Critical Role collection offered by Sideshow. Available both unframed and in a custom framed presentation, this vibrant composition is sure to be a critical hit in any fan's collection! Critters, find a lifelong family and bring home The Mighty Nein: This is How We Roll! Fine Art Print by Ian MacDonald today."