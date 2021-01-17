Critical Role Fjord Pledges His Sword to Sideshow Collectibles

The next member of The Might Nein from the hit series Critical Role has arrived at Sideshow Collectibles. The Half-Orc Warlock Fjord is ready to begin his own quest as he makes his way to your selves with this limited edition 12.25" statue. The warrior is packed with high-quality detail, bringing the character to life right off his Critical Role character sheet. Fjord is standing on a hexagonal faux-stone figure base engraved with the Mighty Nein monogram, which will go great with the recently released Beau statue. His hero outfit is beautifully created as he wears the Mariner's Armor, Cloak of Protection, and wields Dwueth'var (The Star Razor Sword). Critical Role fans will love adding this amazing charier to their own collection, and he will be a great piece for your own adventures.

Critical Role has been sweeping the nation as the newest season is underway. Beau and Fjord are great adventurers to start off the first round of statues for this beloved series. Fjord is packed with some iconic gears, amazing detail, and a painted to perfection to where the colors just pop. The Critical Role The Mighty Nein Fjord Statue from Sideshow Collectibles is priced at $170. He is set to release between December 2021 – February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Do not forget to check out the upcoming Beau statue as well as the limited edition Critical Art print also coming from Sideshow Collectibles.

"Sideshow presents the Fjord- The Mighty Nein Statue, pledging his sword to the Critical Role collection. This charismatic, limited edition collectible measures 12.25" tall and is fully sculpted in the likeness of the handsome champion and occasional high seas captain. Though the blade of this Half-Orc Warlock is pledged to a mysterious patron, Fjord is always ready to stand against evil in his adventures alongside the Mighty Nein. He stands with arm outstretched to cast an Eldritch Blast invocation while his black and red cloak billows around him. Proudly wielding Dwueth'var, the Star Razor sword, Fjord is ready to turn the tide of battle with his immense power."

"Fjord- The Mighty Nein Statue features a hexagonal faux-stone figure base engraved with the Mighty Nein monogram, complimenting his other teammates in the collection. Sculpted in fantastic detail, this figure is complete with scars, barnacle accents on his armor, and visible tusks that bring this dynamic Critical Role character to life in three dimensions. Form a pact and bring home the Fjord- The Mighty Nein Statue for your team of Critical Role collectibles today!"