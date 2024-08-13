Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars, the phantom menace

Darth Maul Wants Revenge with New Star Wars: The Black Series Figure

Step into a galaxy far, far away with a new selection of collectibles from Hasbro as they continue to bring the Star Wars universe to life

Article Summary Darth Maul gets a new Star Wars: The Black Series figure from Hasbro, inspired by The Phantom Menace.

This detailed 6-inch figure features Maul's signature double-bladed lightsaber, which can split into two.

Pre-orders start today, August 13 at 1 PM EST, on Hasbro Pulse and other retailers for $24.99, releasing Winter 2024.

Collect more Star Wars: The Black Series figures to showcase the Star Wars universe on your shelf.

"At last, we will reveal ourselves to the Jedi; at last, we will have revenge." The infamous Darth Maul has returned as Hasbro debuts their latest Star Wars: The Black Series figure. Coming to life from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, this Sith is ready to take down as many Jedi as he can. No cloak is featured in this release, as it appears this is from his Duel of the Fates sequence at the end of the film. This could be a simple repack of the Darth Maul that is set to arrive with the GameStop Exclusive 3-Pack, which also features Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon. One interesting difference is that his double-bladed red lightsaber can split in half, giving him two separate lightsabers. This never happened in the film, but it gives him a nice change compared to some of his other releases over the years. Pre-orders for this new Star Wars Darth Maul are set to go up today at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers for $24.99 with a Winter 2024 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Maul (The Phantom Menace)

"Sent by the evil Darth Sidious, Darth Maul delivered a fatal blow to Qui-Gon Jinn with his double-bladed Lightsaber™ during the Battle of Naboo. This 6-inch scale figure is detailed to look like Darth Maul from the first film in the prequel trilogy, STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. Comes with his signature double-bladed Lightsaber™ accessory which can be taken apart. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character design."

"With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. Look for more STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES action figures to build a collection of galactic proportions on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability). Available for pre-order August 13 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers."

