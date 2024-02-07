Grimlocks Joins Hasbro's New Transformers Comic Edition Collection

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro is celebrating 40 years of Transformers with some brand-new releases, including a new Comic Edition. These new figures are similar to the Star Wars: The Black Series Comic Edition with comic book-inspired details and sweet new packaging. We have seen the Decepticon Shockwave join the fight, and now things are getting pretty prehistoric with the arrival of the Dinobots. Inspired by Marvel Comics' Transformers #8, which was published in 1985, readers were introduced to the Dinobots, a group of Autobots with dinosaur alternate modes. Autobot scientist Wheeljack designed the Dinobots as powerful weapons to combat the Decepticons, and the team consists of Slag, Sludge, Snarl, and Swoop, and their Leader, Grimlock.

Comic Book Grimlock has not been faithfully brought to life for the new Transformers Comic Edition line. This figure is packed with impressive features, capturing his Marvel Comics design perfectly, even including his swords. Coming in at 8.5" tall, Grimlock will transform into his T-Rex mode in just 22 steps, making him a deadly Autobot for any fight. To make things better, Hasbro has included his blaster and a crown accessory to really show Transformers fans who is king. Pre-orders for this Comic Edition Dinobot Grimlock are coming soon at $59.99 with a Summer 2024 release.

King of the Dinobots Transformers Comic Edition Revealed

"TRANSFORMERS GENERATIONS COMIC EDITION GRIMLOCK – (Ages 8 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 | Available: Summer 2024). Comic book TRANSFORMERS bots are stepping off the page and onto collectors' shelves with the TRANSFORMERS Comic Edition Grimlock! Grimlock leads a team of powerful Dinobots and fights on impulse, making him one of the strongest – and most unpredictable – Autobots. Inspired by the original The TRANSFORMERS comic book series, this 8.5-inch Grimlock action figure converts from robot to T.rex mode in 22 steps."

"With comic-accurate deco and black line hatching details, Grimlock looks like it came out of a comic book, celebrating 40 years since TRANSFORMERS robots made their comic debut in 1984. Feature articulated heads, arms, and legs for action poses and comes with 3 swords, double-barreled blaster and a crown accessory that can sit on the figure's head. Pre-order details coming soon."

