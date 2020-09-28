Cyberpunk 2077 Johnny Silverhand Joins Good Smile's Pop Up Parade

Johnny Silverhand is the biggest thing to come out of the upcoming game Cyberpunk 2077. The long-awaited video game is almost here and Good Smile Company is preparing for it. Coming out of their Pop Up Parade statue line is Keanu Reeves character Johnny Silverhand. This mysterious character stands roughly 6.6 inches and is highly detailed. The statue shows of Johnny with his robotic hand, slick rockstar outfit, and shades in hand. Each part of this statue will captivate Cyberpunk 2077 fans with its almost accurate design right from the game.

Pop Up Parade statues are highly detailed, priced cheap, and have a quick-release window. Good Smile Company wants to bring the hype for Cyberpunk 2077 and they have achieved it with this Johnny Silverhand statue. This figure is priced at $34.99 and is set to release in March 2022. Pre-orders are already live in collectors can find him located here. Pre-orders will only be open from September 24th to October 21st, so make sure you get your prayers in before it is too late.

"Cyberpunk 2077's Johnny Silverhand joins the POP UP PARADE series! POP UP PARADE is a new series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and releases planned just four months after preorders begin! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! From the highly anticipated action-adventure RPG Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand joins the POP UP PARADE series. The famous Rockerboy has been carefully recreated in meticulous detail. Be sure to add him to your collection!"